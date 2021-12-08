6 heated and covered patios to check out in Metro Vancouver

Just because it’s chilly out doesn’t mean patio season has to come to an end.

In fact, there are plenty of options for patio dining around Metro Vancouver that are open for the majority of the year, if not all-year-round, that offer up cozy and warm vibes for you to enjoy.

All you have to do is show up, order your meal, and take in the comfy vibes that these spots have to offer.

You might also like: 21 bucket list eats you need to try in Vancouver at least once

6 retro diners around Metro Vancouver that will take you back in time

20 Vancouver restaurants that offer great private dining spaces

Here are six restaurants with heated and covered patios that are great for dining throughout the upcoming months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Clayton Public House (@theclaytonpublichouse)

It’s no wonder why locals rave about the patio at The Clayton Public House. Not only is it heated and covered (it has glass walls that retract vertically to protect you from the rain), but it also opens up to let fresh air in. It’s a great spot to dine and enjoy a chill view.

Address: 5640 188 Street, Surrey

Phone: 778-571-1615

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hub Restaurant (@hubrestaurant)

The patio at The Hub is exactly what you think it is: an awesome spot for good food, good fun, and good times. Be sure to stop by before patio season officially comes to an end at this well-loved spot.

Address: #344 -800 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-544-0401

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cotto Enoteca Pizzeria (@cottoenoteca)

The patio at Cotto Entoca Pizzeria offers an amazing vibe to compliment your meal. The red chairs, along with brick finishing and a flat-screen TV, provide added entertainment for maximum enjoyment.

Address: 6011 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-299-8002

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alvair Group (@alvairgroup)

This heated and covered patio is located in one of Delta’s busiest areas. It offers up a great view of the bustling city and is the perfect spot to sip on some cocktails with friends.

Address: 7907 120 Street, Delta

Phone: 604-591-1707

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Summit Brooke Construction (@summitbrookeconstruction)

The patio at Earls is situated in front of the restaurant in an urban area, offering a vibrant atmosphere for you to enjoy your meal.

Address: 6070 Silver Drive, Burnaby

Phone: 604-432-7329

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MATCH Eatery & Public House (@matchpublichouse)

This list would not be complete without mentioning MATCH Eatery & Public House. Their year-round patio has been voted Best Patio in the Fraser Valley every year since they opened. It’s cozy yet large, and intimate yet spacious. A gorgeous addition to your meal.

Address: 20393 Fraser Highway, Langley

Phone: 604-539-4424

Facebook | Instagram