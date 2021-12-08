Dave Chappelle coming to Vancouver for a New Year's Day show

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

If you’re looking to ring in the new year with some laughs, look no further.

Dave Chappelle and friends have announced a special New Year’s Day performance at Rogers Arena on January 1, 2022.

Chappelle is known as an award-winning American comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and actor. He was the 2019 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American humour and has earned over 30 nominations and awards in television and film projects.

Tickets for the event will go on sale online starting Monday, December 13 at 10 am.

No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be permitted at the show. Upon arrival, phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Time: 8 pm

When: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Tickets: Available online starting Monday, December 13 at 10 am PST