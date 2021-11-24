Floodstock: Rock extravaganza for BC flood relief coming to the Rickshaw

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Floodstock: Vancouver Rocks for Relief is coming to the Rickshaw Theatre on Friday, December 10.

Presented by the band Brass Camel, 10 musical acts are going to be hitting the stage in support of BC residents who have been hit hardest by extreme weather events in recent weeks.

The full list of artists that will be playing at the show include Crooked Rider, Wazonek, Spendo, Bad Magic, Raincity, Chase The Bear, Brass Camel, The History of Gunpowder, JP Maurice and Old Soul Rebel.

100% of the proceeds from Floodstock are going to the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Floods & Extreme Weather Appeal. The show will be hosted by Larry Hennessey from 96.9 JackFM.

“In light of the recent flooding and landslides in BC, some of Vancouver’s finest musical artists have come together to bring you an incredible night of music in support of disaster relief,” reads the show description on eventbrite. Tickets for the 19+ show are $25 and are on sale now.

Doors are at 6:45 pm and the show is scheduled to run until 9:45 pm.

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Time: 6:45 – 9:45 pm