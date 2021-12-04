7 Christmassy experiences you can only have in Vancouver

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

While Vancouver might not be known for its White Christmases, it’s definitely a fabulous destination for the holidays – especially if you live here!

It’s time to be reminded of all the wonderful and unique things to do for Christmas in Vancouver.

Our stunning setting (think: city lights, mountain tops, and lush forests) can be the backdrop for any kind of festive adventure you can think of.

Here are seven amazing things you have to do for the holidays this season:

The little holiday train that could is back, and whether you’re bringing your kids or just reliving childhood memories, it’s a must-see this season.

Dates: Now until January 2, 2022

Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver

Admission: Tickets available online from $7.50 to $15.30

With 15 acres of the garden strung up in dazzling lights and the chance to eat some fireside chocolate fondue, VanDusen is better than ever.

When: Now until January 3, 2022

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online only, $17.50 for adults

To feel completely transported this holiday season, venture to the mountains, where you can feel some real snow and go ice skating.

Where: Grouse Mountain – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

When: Now until Monday, January 3, 2022

Cost: Complimentary with an annual Locals or Snow Pass, a Mountain Admission Ticket, or a special family ticket rate of $109 for two adults and two children.

Find adorable holiday decor and gifts while spinning around a winter wonderland at Potter’s Christmas Store.

Hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, Sunday: 9 am to 6 pm to Tuesday: 9 am to 6 pm

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 9 am to 7 pm

Address: 19158 48th Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-576-5011

You can’t miss your chance to see the tallest Christmas trees in the world and walk along the daring suspension bridge illuminated at night.

When: Now until to January 23, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

Perhaps the most European holiday market outside of Europe, this German-inspired market has all the festive holiday eats and treats for the season.

Address: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Get tickets online, prices before tax are $12.99 for general admission.

Dates: Now until December 24, 2021

Times:

November 19 to December 23 – open 11:30 am to 9:30 pm

December 24 – open 11:30 am to 6 pm

Splash out on your holiday night out with friends at this breathtaking winter patio.

Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver (at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia)

Phone: 604-673-7043

Website