12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: August 20 to 22

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

You’ve worked hard all week and now it’s time to have some fun! Here are 12 events to check out this weekend from August 20 to 22.

Richmond Maritime Festival Re-Imagined, Drag Brunch and more.

What: The Richmond Maritime Festival Re-Imagined is coming back to the Brittania Shipyards for its 18th year. The rich, nautical history of the shipyard will be brought to life during the two-day event. Featuring roving performers like wood carvers, model boat builders, storytellers, and drummers. The beloved puppets Lulu the Mermaid, and Rikki the Rat, will also be in attendance. Attendees will be able to check out a flotilla of wooden boats right up close. The organizers are encouraging visitors to bring their picnic baskets and blankets. There will also be a plethora of food vendors to visit. Plus virtual visitors can discover the history of Britannia Shipyards through online 3D tours.

When: August 21 and 22, 2021

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site – 5180 Westwater Dr, Richmond

Tickets: Advance tickets are currently sold out. However, a limited number of walk-up spots will be available during each day of the festival.

What: PNE returns with a smaller fair that’s still packed with popular entertainment and food options, including SuperDogs, live nightly music with local artists, the West Coast Lumberjack Show, and a nightly pyro-musical finale. Additionally, fair-goers can look forward to a comedy street corner, a marketplace, farm country, and Playland. A limited number of tickets will be made available each day, ensuring that visitor capacity is controlled and managed.

When: Now until September 6 (closed on August 23 and 30), 2021

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15 for adults, $12 for children and seniors. Those age five and under can enter for free, although they must reserve those free tickets in advance. Purchase online.

What: The Firehall Arts Centre and the Vancouver Independent Music Centre present a summer music series that will occur on weekends until September 5. Music in the Courtyard on August 21 features The History of Gunpowder, a freak-out ensemble from Montreal that is now based in Vancouver.

When: August 21, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 E Cordova St, Vancouver

Cost: $20-$40 sliding scale, purchase online

What: Lulu Island Winery’s “sip, shop, snack” features over 30 vendors, local music, amazing snacks, and of course, wine. The event promises to connect local vendors, businesses, cuisines, and musical talent from across the Lower Mainland. The eats are courtesy of Kyu Grill and Charcuterie Vancouver.

Wine tastings and bottle purchases will be taking place inside the winery. Once you’ve got your glass to sip on, Lulu Island invites you to head outside to their beautiful Grapevine Tunnel, to enjoy your fairs and lunch, and enjoy performances from two talented local musicians.

When: August 21, 2021

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Lulu Island Winery – 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: The Latin American Experience (LAE) by Latincouver is a series of limited-capacity live events and hybrid workshops from August 20 to 29 at The Vancouver Playhouse and Performance Works. A highlight of LAE includes the Stand Up Comedy & Magic in Spanish, featuring magic by Camilo Domínguez and comedy performances by Juan Cajiao, Pablo Zacarías, Mariana Santiago and Felipe Esmeral.

LAE will also showcase The Latin Jazz Extravaganza, a concert full of timeless Latin Jazz standards, improvisation and Salsa by Goma Dura Orchestra and Juan Encinales Quartet. The 10-day event will also feature Flamenco, Tango & Wine In One Night, Sounds of Latin America series, and a Latin American plant-based culinary hybrid workshop.

When: August 20 to 29, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person events

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Shangri-La Vancouver is hosting a celebration of the launch of KIP.’s new unisex pyjama line at a cloud-inspired cafe pop-up. Purchase unique themed pastries and beverages from Buttermere Patisserie to enjoy, including Cloud Mousse Cake, Pavlova and Lit de fleurs.

When: Now until August 22, 2021

Time: 11:00 am to 5 pm

Where: Shangri-La Vancouver – 1128 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

What: Vancouver Whitecaps face off with LAFC in MLS action at BC Place. The Whitecaps will be giving out free T-shirts courtesy of Bell to fans in attendance, with the words “Take Me Home” on the front. Tickets are still available for the match, which will be held at 50% capacity, in accordance with provincial health measures.

The “Warmup” presented by Phillips Brewing is also making its triumphant return, with a 19+ street party taking place outside the stadium prior to kickoff, from 2 to 7 pm. Live DJs and food trucks will be on hand, with $5 beers for sale. Entry is free, but capacity is limited for the Warmup, which is now located at Robson and Beatty, across the street from Terry Fox Plaza.

When: August 21, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Drag Brunch at Havana on August 22 is hosted by Xanax and features a lineup of Vancouver’s favourite Queens. Each ticket includes a reservation and a donation to QMUNITY. Food and beverage, tax, and gratuity are not included in the ticket price.

When: August 22, 2021

Time: 10 am

Where: Havana -1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $25-$35, reserve online

What: Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America. Organizers say market-goers can expect “a smaller venue to start, with reduced capacity” and gradually more vendors as time goes on and health guidelines allow. The market features shopping, live entertainment, and the always popular International Food Fair.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday preceding Statutory

Holidays. Now until September 6, 2021

Time: 6 pm to midnight

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

What: The city’s largest public art festival, the Vancouver Mural Fest (VMF) features over 100 massive artworks and live events to enjoy until August 22. Over 60 new murals will be painted and unveiled in 11 different neighbourhoods. VMF will also host daily mural tours, in-person and online public talks, and over 40 live performances on an open-air, pop-up patio in the festival’s original home of Mount Pleasant.

When: Now until August 22, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

Businesses in Richmond struggling to fill positions due to Metro Vancouver’s current labour shortage will be hosting a job fair at Lansdowne Centre shopping mall on Friday, August 20. Several major mall businesses such as Toys “R” Us, T&T Supermarket, and Vancouver Premier College, and Lansdowne Centre itself, will also be present at the job fair.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume to hand out on the day, and speak to hiring staff. Over 100 positions are on offer, including in retail, marketing, beauty, food service, technology, and customer service.

When: Friday, August 20, 2021

Time: 12 pm to 5 pm

Where: Kiosk Court (enter by Best Buy) at Lansdowne Centre — 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

What: The Granville Promenade, presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, will see a two-block stretch of Granville Street occupied by live music, street performances, and food every weekend. Visitors can expect two stages hosting live music, two dedicated areas for buskers and street performers, and pop-up art installations, and deals and offers from local businesses on the two-block strip.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until September 5, 2021

Time: 12 and 7 pm (street closures in place from 9 am to 9 pm)

Where: Granville Street between Helmcken Street and Smithe Street

Cost: Free