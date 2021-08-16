Good news for Richmond residents and boat enthusiasts looking for something to do this weekend, the Richmond Maritime Festival Re-Imagined is coming back to the Brittania Shipyards.

This weekend marks the 18th year for the festival, and it’ll be open both Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm for those who want to attend in-person.

If not, they’ve got you covered virtually too.

The rich, nautical history of the shipyard will be brought to life during the two-day event. Featuring roving performers like wood carvers, model boat builders, storytellers, and drummers.

The beloved puppets Lulu the Mermaid, and Rikki the Rat, will also be in attendance.

Attendees will be able to check out a flotilla of wooden boats right up close.

The organizers are encouraging visitors to bring their picnic baskets and blankets. There will also be a plethora of food vendors to visit.

The full list of performers include the Cannery Mermaids, Cartoon Katie, Glen Anderson, Imagniac, Ming Yeung, Pat Chessel, Paul Silveria, ReeVay, Richmond Carvers, Steveston Maritime Modellers, The Seabillys, The Wild Moccasin Dancers, and more.

Some of the food options include Salty’s Lobster Shack, Aloha Poke, Fusion Icy, Mama’s Fish & Chips, Toky Katsu-Sand, and the ever popular Shameless Buns, which is only there on Saturday.

The City of Richmond is ensuring guests that all provincial health orders will be adhered to, and they are reminding guests to stay home if they feel sick.

Details on the virtual event can be found here.