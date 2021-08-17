Illuminated Impulse seesaws added to The Amazing Brentwood plaza (PHOTOS)

A total of nine seesaws have been added to the main plaza of The Amazing Brentwood shopping centre in Burnaby.

But these are no ordinary playground seesaws.

Each device is equipped with built-in glowing lights and speakers that set off a composition of sound and light with every repeated up-and-down movement.

And this is, in fact, a globally renowned touring installation, which has toured cities such as London, Brussels, and New York.

Impulse, the name of the installation, originally launched in Montreal in 2015/2016 for Luminotherapie at the Place des Festivals in the Quartier des Spectacles.

It was designed by Toronto-based Lateral Office, along with Montreal-based CS Design and EGP Group. Other contributions to the installation were made by Mitchell Akiyama for sound design, Genrique Design for mechanical design and fabrication, and Robocut Studio for the electronic design and fabrication.

“We’re excited and honoured to host Impulse’s first Western Canadian appearance at The Amazing Brentwood, and to bring something extremely special to our community in the heart of Burnaby,” said Emma Fyfe, general manager of TAB, in a statement.

“As something that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, Impulse transforms Brentwood Plaza into an iridescent playground, and we can’t think of a better way to commemorate the final weeks of summer than by sharing this highly immersive and unique experience with our guests.”

The illuminating seesaws complement the aesthetics of the plaza’s dancing fountain, which also glows brightly at light with its programmed sequences. The public is invited to experience Impulse for free anytime during operating hours from 10 am to 10 pm.

The Impulse installation will remain at TAB through September 19, 2021.

This summer to date, TAB has seen major openings that include its new Tables food court, Cineplex’s The Rec Room, Cineplex VIP Theatres, a flagship H&M with H&M Home, and Urban Outfitters. More openings are planned over the coming weeks and months.

TAB is also currently hosting the Aura installation, which has turned the mall’s prominent glass surfaces into a kaleidoscope of colours, benefiting Coast Mental Health. This installation will also run through the end of summer.