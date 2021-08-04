FoodEventsCheap EatsBoozeSummerFood Events

Lulu Island Winery hosting sip, shop, and snack event this month

Amir Ali
|
Aug 4 2021, 11:01 am
On August 21, a Richmond winery is hosting an event that is sure to tantalize your senses. Featuring over 30 vendors, local music, amazing snacks, and of course, wine.

Lulu Island Winery calls the event “sip, shop, snack,” which promises to connect local vendors, businesses, cuisines, and musical talent from across the Lower Mainland.

The eats are courtesy of Kyu Grill and Charcuterie Vancouver.

Kyu Grill is a Japanese Hawaiian fusion food truck, which carries the award-winning HERO. Then there’s Charcuterie Vancouver, which Lulu Island promises will present Instagram-worthy charcuterie boxes.

Some of the vendors featured include Kaju Jewelry Creations, Milklady Soap Co., and Shop Still Well.

Dogs aren’t included but are more than welcome at the event.

Kyu Grill offers quesabirria taco’s, Japanese popcorn chicken, Hawaiian garlic shrimp fries, and more.

Wine tastings and bottle purchases will be taking place inside the winery. Once you’ve got your glass to sip on, Lulu Island invites you to head outside to their beautiful Grapevine Tunnel, to enjoy your fairs and lunch, and enjoy performances from two talented local musicians.

Admission is free, and the winery invites guests to bring friends, family, and furry companions to enjoy the sunshine and wine.

 

