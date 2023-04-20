15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: April 21 to 23

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Time flies when you’re having fun!

Make your weekend soar with our list of 15 great things to do in Metro Vancouver from April 21 to 23. Surrey Vaisakhi Parade, Earth Day celebrations, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: The largest Vaisakhi parade in the world is taking place in Surrey for the first time since 2019, and organizers are expecting to draw one of its biggest crowds yet.

Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade, organized by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, will take place on Saturday, April 22. Up to 700,000 people are expected to enjoy the variety of floats, live music and dancers, and community groups.

Hundreds of booths along the parade route, sponsored by local businesses and families, will provide free food and treats to the gathered crowds.

When: April 22, 2023

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Starts at the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar – 12885 85th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: The inaugural run for the 10-day festival will go down between Friday, April 21 and Sunday, April 30, 2023.

This celebration has been organized by Vancouver’s craft breweries, and it features events that take place in brewery tasting rooms and brewery lounges around the city.

When: Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 30, 2023

Where: Craft breweries around Vancouver

Tickets: Head here for event details

What: Food Stash Foundation hosts an Earth Day screening of the acclaimed documentary Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story. Guests will meet the Food Stash team and its founder, as well as experience a Q&A with Just Eat It‘s producer, Jenny Rustemeyer.

There will also be popcorn from Nada, pakoras made by Vijs, and information about what we can do to avoid food waste.

When: April 21, 2023

Time: 6 to 8:30 pm

Where: Food Stash Foundation – Unit 100, 290 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $15 plus fees, purchase online

What: Guests of this one-day special event hosted by Telus can get one free day pass to Science World by bringing in a pre-loved mobile phone or smart device to be recycled.

Explore the Telus interactive learning station to learn how recycling supports biodiversity and the environment, and take home fun prizes.

When: April 22, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Admission: One free day pass by bringing in a pre-loved mobile phone or smart device to be recycled. If you do not have a device, you can purchase a ticket on-site or in advance online

What: Acclaimed artists Dawn Pemberton and The Blue And Gold (Ndidi O and Trish Klein) team up for a powerhouse set at Fox Cabaret. Enjoy a night of soul, funk, retro, blues, and roots as well as special guest appearances.

When: April 21, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 7:30 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret — 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: Join the City of North Vancouver at Moodyville Park to celebrate Earth Day. The family-friendly event will feature educational booths and a number of activities hosted by local organizations. Guests can also join in the invasive plant pull during the celebration.

When: April 22, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Moodyville Park (main grass area just east of the playground) – 759 East 3rd Street, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Improv Centre will transport the audience back to the era of boy bands, lava lamps and mix tapes with their latest show, Bring Back The ’90s. Celebrate the decade of Dunkaroos and Bop-Its with the comedians on Granville Island.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from April 20 to May 27, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $23.50 with special ‘90s pricing of $13.50 for opening weekend! Tickets available online.

What: The 17th annual Chilliwack Tulip Festival features a curated 20-acre flower scape with more than seven million bulbs planted, including 30 tulip varieties, 16 types of daffodils and five types of hyacinths.

Those looking to get more in-depth with their photo ops will want to track down the seven swing sets, the 1950s Morris convertible, a 1965 Airstream trailer and more at the festival.

When: Opens on April 19, 2023, and runs for three to four weeks

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Sunrise tickets, from 6 to 7 am, will be available on weekends)

Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Trout Lake Community Centre in East Vancouver is celebrating Earth Day with a day full of green family fun. Guests will enjoy live music, crafts, and games, and a nature hunt. There will also be a variety of activities and informational booths to visit at the event.

When: April 22, 2023

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Trout Lake Community Centre – 3360 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Langley’s biggest Interactive Wellness Event features more than vendors, yoga and fitness classes, and workshops. Guests of The Wellness Forum will discover unique activities such as complimentary massage, spinal scans, mental health-inspired tattoos, acts of kindness activities, and more.

Yoga and fitness trainers can receive complimentary professional headshots in the featured photo booth. And those who purchase the event VIP Package will get an exclusive Pro Grip Yoga Mat and a tote bag filled with items from local businesses.

When: April 23, 2023

Time: Classes from 10:15 am to 4:45 pm; Marketplace from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Tickets: Purchase online in advance. Forum General Admission: $12, 1 Class Pass + Forum Admission: $30, Unlimited Class Pass + Forum Admission: $45, VIP Package $55. At the Door: Forum General Admission: $15, 1 Class Pass + Forum Admission: $35, Unlimited Class Pass + Forum Admission: $50, VIP Package: $60

What: Nuba is hosting The New Nostalgia, a specially curated dinner menu for guests to enjoy at its Kitsilano location on Thursday, April 20. The mouthwatering event is in support of BC Children’s Hospital and is to give thanks for helping one of Nuba’s team members during a difficult time.

The menu includes A Grand Picnic charcuterie board filled with Quince jam, grilled sausage, feta balls with paprika sesame seeds, smoked salmon and cream cheese dip, and more.

When: April 20, 2023

Time: Various reservation times available

Where: Nuba Kitsilano – 3116 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $130 per person, book online

What: The inaugural New West Flea, hosted by City to Suburb Real Estate, is happening on Sunday, April 23.

Bargain hunters can visit 30 Capilano Way in New Westminster to shop for a variety of items sold by businesses in the complex as well as members of the community.

When: April 23, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 30 Capilano Way, New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: The eatART Foundation presents a theatrical extravaganza filled with dance, music, circus, and mechanical artwork at the Vancouver Playhouse. Step into a world of magic and mischief and enjoy performances by Marta Bilous, Xander Williams, Coltrane Bamberry, Jayme Lee, and Callyn Dorval.

Rise also features specialty acts by Julie Patrick, Marie Metaphor, Luminesque dance, Ember Arts Society, Priscilla Costa, Emily Cheung and more.

When: April 21 and 22, 2023

Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 7:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse — 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver.

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Pop Up! is a long-form improv showcase by Instant Theatre presented as a string of spontaneous performances around Vancouver. Head down to Little Mountain Gallery to inspire the show with your suggestions.

When: April 21, 2023

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery – 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees. Purchase Online

What: The City’s of Coquitlam’s Earth Day event coincides with its annual compost giveaway for local residents. Head to Town Center Park’s parking lot C.for compost workshops, children’s activities and environmental displays. Participants of the compost workshops will learn in the Inspiration Garden at 11:30 am and 1:30 pm.

When: April 22, 2023

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Town Centre Park Lot C – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free