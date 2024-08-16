Demure weekend ahead as "brat summer" takes wet weather hit

Here we go!

Metro Vancouver’s weather forecast for this weekend calls for a major shift from the scorching temperatures we’ve been feeling in recent days.

It’s set to cool down, and rain is in the forecast on Sunday. Saturday is looking like the last day of the week ahead to have a perfect beach day or bluebird hiking conditions.

For locals, it might come as absolutely no surprise that the weather shift comes on the opening weekend of the PNE, which has had some famously soggy years.

That said, unless the weather is really bad, the rides remain open. Plus, due to the construction of the new PNE Amphitheatre (name still TBA), this year’s Summer Night Concerts will all be indoors at Chevrolet Stage in the Pacific Coliseum. And mini donuts go great with a bit of an overcast or cloudy day, in our opinion.

Skipping the events? It’s the perfect weather to stay inside and scroll through TikToks of the Charli XCX “Apple” dance or figure out why everyone is being demure right now.

If you think you might run out of time this summer to enjoy it, Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Chris Doyle told Daily Hive that it would be unusual for us to get drenched for days on end.

“The summer is typically dry and relatively warm anyway, and that’s kind of the pattern we’re seeing through the end of the summer. Not much in terms of deviation from average precipitation, maybe a little bit of dry side. The temperature should be at or slightly above normal,” Doyle told Daily Hive in a phone call.

That’s probably going to shift later in September, perhaps early October, and that weather pattern will remain for the rest of the winter as we enter a La Niña period.

