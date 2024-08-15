Here's why a convoy of supercars is closing Vancouver roads this weekend

Dozens of exotic supercars will be roaring through Vancouver streets this weekend, and it’s all for a good cause.

Driven Project 2024 is back in Vancouver on Sunday, August 18 to give critically ill children a chance to get out of the hospital and provide them with the best day of their lives.

Vancouver-born entrepreneur and philanthropist Kevin Gordon is the founder and chairman of Driven Project, and he told Daily Hive that it is the closest thing to real-life magic he has ever experienced.

“Kids and their families who are battling extremely challenging circumstances get to come out and have a day that seems impossible,” said Gordon. “The city is shut down for them, they ride in supercars, they meet their sports team heroes, and thousands of people line the streets to cheer them on.

“When a child is battling a critical illness, it can consume their entire world. The battle is physical, emotional, and relentless. So much of their childhood is taken from them. The Driven Project allows our amazing superhero co-pilots to look outside their illness, helping restore hope in the road ahead.”

Gordon founded Driven Project in 2018 when he purchased a Lamborghini and began giving critically ill children rides to the hospital. The non-profit organization now provides “supercar therapy” experiences to children across Canada, Australia, and the United States.

On August 18, Driven Project will see a fleet of exotic cars ranging from Lamborghinis to McLarens giving over 100 Lower Mainland families with critically ill children a VIP co-pilot experience. According to Gordon, roads will be closed throughout the city to accommodate the procession.

A select group will receive a police-escorted supercar ride throughout Vancouver, ending at BC Place, where the children will receive a heroes’ welcome and enjoy the BC Lions game in style.

“Unfortunately, we can’t share details about road closures to ensure the safety and privacy of the children and families we serve. However, we do urge everyone to meet us at BC Place in front of the Terry Fox statue for our convoy arrival at 3 pm to rally the community and drive hope for these special kids.

You can also support Driven Project by donating through its website.

“For a lot of kids, supercars are larger than life,” explained Gordon. “They are fast, rare and expensive — something that normally only get to interact with in video games.

“Our special co-pilots get to feel like superheroes when they ride around the city in such cool cars, and feel like they deserve nothing less. These experiences create memories that will last for a lifetime for them and their whole family.”