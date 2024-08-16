NewsTransportationCrimeUrbanized

Man dies after fall getting off transit bus in Metro Vancouver

Man dies after fall getting off transit bus in Metro Vancouver
A bus full of riders waits for the light on Robson Street and Burrard Street in the rain on January 24, 2024. (Daily Hive/Vancouver)

Surrey RCMP are investigating the death of a man who fell while getting off a transit bus in the Whalley area.

Officers found the man unresponsive Tuesday evening after the fall near King George Boulevard and Yale Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial reports indicate he died after falling while exiting the bus, and police are looking further into what contributed to his death.

“The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit is working closely with TransLink and the BC Coroners Service. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” the force said.

Officers are speaking to witnesses and gathering security footage to piece together his last moves before he died.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2024-120308.

