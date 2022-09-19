Final week of summer to bring patio-season sun to Vancouver

As the final week of summer approaches, the weather forecast is looking sunny and clear, so it’s time to find a patio and make the most of it before the rain starts.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast from Monday, September 19 to Thursday, September 22 is nothing but sun and clear skies.

Since Autumn Equinox in the northern hemisphere happens at 6:03 pm on September 22 – that means the last days of summer will be filled with sun.

Reaching highs between 20°C and 22°C, it’ll be pleasant out on Vancouver’s patios.

Tuesday will be the warmest final day of summer. With the humidity, it’ll feel like 25°C and further inland it’ll be closer to 29°C.

So make sure to get outside before the end of summer! By the time the weekend rolls around, it’ll start to cloud over more.

This year, we had an unusually hot and humid summer. While we didn’t see a shocking heat dome event like in 2021, the summer wasn’t without its challenges.

From recent smokey skies to heatwaves and heat warnings, some people are totally ready for the shift to fall. Others are hanging on to summer for as long as they can. Which are you?