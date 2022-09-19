On the search for the perfect pumpkin? The fields will be full at Maan Farms this year.

After 2021’s wet fall devastated local pumpkin farmers, the 2022 season is shaping up nicely.

Amir Maan from Maan Farms updated Daily Hive on the state of their pumpkins ahead of fall.

“Our pumpkin patch is exceptional this year,” he said.

Their patch is set to open at the start of their fall festival on September 24.

While the crop is looking good this year, it was a disaster last year, the farmer said.

“Last year, we had an abundance of rain late in the season, which was optimal for disease to flourish,” he said.

In a TikTok from 2021, Maan showed many of the pumpkins had rotted in the fields.

“This year, spring planting was very difficult due to the rain,” he said.

“But the late summer and early fall dry, warm weather has allowed for a strong crop.”

While not quite a bumper crop, this year’s crop is “abundant and strong with uniformly sized pumpkins with good stems.”

“A precaution we took this year is we planted fall rye in the patch allowing our pumpkins to rest on this grass as opposed to the soil, which can create disease.”

“We are remaining positive for the rest of the season,” said Maan.

Are you ready to hit the pumpkin patch this fall?