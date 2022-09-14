Vancouver just had its moistest meteorological summer ever

If you sweat a lot this summer, you’re not alone, as we’ve now learned that Vancouver had its moistest meteorological summer ever.

Meteorological summer refers to the months of June, July, and August.

Throughout those months, Vancouver experienced a mean humidity of 81.96%.

According to Vancouver Weather Records, this was the first time in recorded history that Vancouver experienced a mean humidity above 80%.

The last time Vancouver got even close to this year’s moistest summer was in 1963 when the city reached a mean humidity of 79.99%. Interestingly, recent summers haven’t even come close.

The most recent meteorological summer Vancouver got even close to as humid was in 1999, when the city saw a mean humidity of 78.59%.

Thankfully, the gross, moist, and humid weather that we got used to over the summer has finally subsided. Still, wildfire smoke has kept the city somewhat moist while bringing lousy air quality to the region.

🥇For the 1st time in recorded history, #Vancouver recorded a mean humidity above 80% during a meteorological summer (meteorological summer 2022). #BCWx #YvrWx pic.twitter.com/TVjel4FIW7 — Vancouver Weather Records🌤 (@YVR__Weather) September 14, 2022

Over the next week, temperatures will continue to come down. A high of 20˚C is expected on Thursday, followed by a high of 18˚C on Friday and 17˚C on Saturday. Vancouver is also forecast to be hit with some showers heading into the weekend, which could bring some relief to the hazy conditions in the city.

The Weather Network’s fall forecast suggests more typical temperatures will follow some warm weather.