A heat warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

It’s expected to heat up this week across Metro Vancouver, and Environment Canada is issuing a heat warning.

Environment Canada issued the heat warning for Metro Vancouver, along with several areas around the BC South Coast, with a stretch of high temperatures expected Wednesday and Thursday.

The heat warning is in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

During the day, temperatures will reach 29℃ to 35℃ inland and close to 27℃ near the water.

In the early morning, temperatures will be as low as 16℃ to 18℃.

“A strong ridge of high pressure will bring a short-lived heat wave to British Columbia,” the weather statement reads.

Environment Canada adds temperatures are expected to moderate on Friday.

The later afternoon to early evening is expected to be the hottest time of the day.

While the risk of heat impacts everyone, young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are more vulnerable.

People are reminded to watch out for heat-related illnesses like swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.