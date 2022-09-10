Fires near and far to blame for Vancouver's smokey skies

If you notice the smell of smoke in Vancouver, your nose knows what’s up.

While there is no official air quality advisory in place yet for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, smoke is definitely in the air thanks to fires near and far.

Smoke from the Heather Lake fire and wildfire activity from a complex of fires southeast of Hope and Chilliwack are partly to blame.

Geoff Doerksen, an air quality planner for Metro Vancouver, told Daily Hive that Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley could experience “intermittent smoke impacts” over the weekend.

Smoke bands started to become visible in the skies across Metro Vancouver Friday evening.

The forest fire smoke map prediction for around midnight tonight. Bands of smoke are certainly to be seen throughout Metro Vancouver this evening. #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/hmGTV1Ug1O — Peter Vogel (@PeterVogel) September 10, 2022

But it’s not just the wildfires far away contributing to the smell of smoke.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Chief Karen Fry shared that in the early morning hours, crews were battling a 3rd alarm fire, creating heavy smoke in the River District.

Lots of heavy smoke in the river district this morning as our @VanFireRescue crews battle a 3rd alarm fire.@CityofVancouver @IAFF18 Video from our #MERT Fireboat currently working from the Fraser River side. pic.twitter.com/1stllnlU4n — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) September 10, 2022

The fire, where mostly wood debris was burning, continued to pour smoke into the air for hours.

As always- any smoke is dangerous especially to those with respiratory issues. Keep your windows closed, avoid being outside or exercising in the smoke. This pile appears mostly to be wood debris.@VanFireRescue @IAFF18 @CityofVancouver pic.twitter.com/g4nlpNTEIc — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) September 10, 2022

For information on real-time air quality, you can check the Metro Vancouver AirMap. In the morning on Saturday, September 10, it was showing poor air quality in parts of Richmond and Tsawwassen.

“Wildfire smoke concentrations can vary widely across the region as winds, temperatures, and wildfires change,” said Doerksen.

You might also like: Air quality in Metro Vancouver set to worsen into the weekend

"Massive explosion" reported in Vancouver’s Chinatown (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Wildfire outside Jasper grows more than five times in size overnight (VIDEO)

You can check the BCCDC wildfire fact sheets for additional health information.

Did you take a photo of the smokey skies in Vancouver? Send it to us at [email protected]

With files from Daily Hive Staff.