I'm from Vancouver but here are nine reasons why I'm envious of life in Victoria

I love to call Vancouver home. Sure, I’ve been tempted by Toronto before, but right now, there are a few things about life on Vancouver Island that intrigue me.

The capital city of BC is highly sought after for its quality of living, mild climate, and affordability. Well, it used to seem more affordable than Vancouver, at least. But, recently, Victoria has become the most expensive city to live in BC, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives BC.

So, money aside, in the battle of Vancouver vs Victoria, let’s look at nine ways that Victoria could come out on top:

1. European vibes

There are pockets of Victoria that literally make you feel like you’re in the UK. So, if a trip to London is out of the budget, you can at least go for tea at the Fairmont Empress hotel and pretend, even if just for the afternoon.

2. Less Rain

On average, it is slightly less rainy in Victoria than in Vancouver. In 2021, 1,160.3 mm of rain fell in Vancouver, while in Victoria, they got 967.1 mm. As someone with seasonal affective disorder, best believe a few extra days without rain would go far.

3. More travel options

If Victoria is your home base, it is much easier to enjoy the Gulf Islands. From Hornby to Salt Spring, saving a ferry trip by already being on Vancouver Island makes a big difference to the tone for day trips and weekend getaways.

4. Laid-back vibes

If you think Vancouver is a chill city, Victoria takes it even further. In my opinion, it’s not a big enough city to make you feel excitement (or anxiety) the same way that walking down Granville Street on a Friday afternoon can. The laid-back vibes, come-as-you-are attitudes, and relaxed pace of life are enticing.

5. Better parking

Parking in Vancouver is an unpleasant, expensive process. Meanwhile, in Victoria, you can find parking at the trailheads on the weekends, and downtown there are free or affordable lots you can use. Vancouver could never!

6. The food

No shade to Vancouver’s food scene. It’s banging. And Victoria’s attitude towards food is exciting. There are plenty of unique experiences, like the Pickle Pub Crawl, plus plentiful vegan options for me and my plant-eating friends.

7. You can play tourist

Victoria’s unique attractions bring in tourists from around the globe. From the Malahat Skywalk and the Miniature Museum to the BC Legislature and Butchart Gardens, every weekend can be a chance to play tourist in Victoria.

8. The culture

What Victoria lacks in big-city amenities, it makes up for with charm and culture. The old mixes with the new here, from the massive historic Chinatown area to quiet lampost-lined streets where you can shop at picturesque bookstores and pop into galleries.

What do you think? Is it better to live in Vancouver or Victoria?