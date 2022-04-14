A BC garden that looks like it was pulled straight out of a fairy tale has been named one of the most beautiful in the world, according to tourists and HouseFresh.

Vancouver Island’s Butchart Gardens, located near Victoria in Boundary Bay, was named the sixth most beautiful garden and is the only Canadian location in the top 10.

The rankings were compiled based on Tripadvisor analysis. HouseFresh used the travel website to gather data on which gardens were the most attractive by keyword searching “beautiful” in each various areas.

According to HouseFresh, the places with the highest number of mentions of “beautiful” in their reviews were deemed the most exquisite gardens.

In the case of Butchart Gardens, the word beautiful was mentioned 5,022 times. It’s hard to disagree with those mentions.

Rudyard Kipling once wrote, “Gardens are not made by singing ‘Oh, how beautiful,’ and sitting in the shade,” and that clearly wasn’t the case for Butchart Gardens, which took years of hard work and dedication.

Jennie Butchart was inspired to develop the garden in the early 1900s. In 1904 she had a limestone quarry for a backyard and envisioned turning it into a sunken garden.

She transformed the property not only for her loved ones but for visitors for generations to come.

The weather seems to be turning just in time for the Easter weekend, and Butchart Gardens might be worth the trip on its own. Just make sure you stay up to date on the latest from BC Ferries.