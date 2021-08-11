10 hidden gems to discover on Salt Spring Island

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

People often refer to Salt Spring Island as being the jewel of the Southern Gulf Islands and for good reason.

It’s an idyllic getaway for those hoping to enjoy a magical weekend away and explore their own backyard.

Salt Spring Island is a quaint community with lots of pristine parks and must-try eateries to check out, as well as a thriving arts scene.

Things to do on Salt Spring Island

Visit this park to find one of the highest points on Salt Spring Island. Baynes Peak offers unsurpassed views of Vancouver Island, the surrounding Gulf Islands and across to the mainland. It’s also home to old-growth Douglas fir trees, lush meadows, salmon bearing creeks and the largest undeveloped estuary in the Gulf Islands.

Address: 1930 Fulford-Ganges Road, Salt Spring Island

Explore this pristine park spanning more than 100 hectares. Hike to the summit of Mount Erskine to be treated to sweeping views of the region. The whimsical trail also features fairy doors on rocks and tree trunks that hikers can discover along the way.

Address: Located in the Rainbow Grove Subdivision at the end of Trustees Trail, Salt Spring Island

Get lost in a sea of purple at this picturesque lavender farm. It offers a wide open space with rows upon rows of lavender, where visitors can enjoy all the sights (and smells) the farm has to offer. It’s nestled on the edge of the sacred Mount Tuam, near Fulford Harbour.

Address: 401 Musgrave Road, Salt Spring Island

Find seasonal produce, farm fresh goods and other local artisans selling hard-to-find items at this farmers market. It’s located at Grace Point Square Management, which offers visitors a range of restaurants, art galleries, shops, spa services and more.

Address: 115 Fulford-Ganges Road, Salt Spring Island

Wind down (and wine down) by visiting this stunning vineyard and winery. Sample a selection of wines, whether you prefer reds or whites. They also have some more extravagant dessert wines, including black berry dessert wine and apple pie dessert wine. Be sure to take a bottle or two of your favourite wine home with you.

Address: 151 Lee Road, Salt Spring Island

Beer enthusiasts will have to make a stop at Salt Spring Brewing Co. for a pint and some bites. Their food menu includes a variety of pub grub favourites, including small plates, stone-fired flatbreads, sandwiches and salads, as well as vegan and vegetarian options.

Address: 270 Furness Road, Salt Spring Island

Check out this spot specializing in hand packaged artisan goat cheeses. Try their spicy feta, truffle chevre, lemon chevre, chili chevre, flower chevre, basil chevre and much more. It also has a quaint cafe serving up a selection of pizzas, baked sandwiches, soups and salads.

Address: 285 Reynolds Road, Salt Spring Island

Enjoy a dining experience unlike any other with a meal at this magical tree house cafe. It’s open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week and even has live music on select nights. Their menu includes a roasted yam quesadilla, grilled halloumi gyro, butter poached prawns, BBQ pork ribs and more.

Address: 106 Purvis Lane, Salt Spring Island

Relax on this pub’s sprawling heated patio and just enjoy the island atmosphere. The menu includes a wide selection of delectable eats, including their legendary duck wings, rice bowls, 18 hour BBQ brisket and spicy buffalo chicken crunch burger. There’s also a selection of creative cocktails and beer on tap.

Address: 124A Upper Ganges Rd, Salt Spring Island

Have the best staycation at this bright and airy hotel in the heart of Salt Spring Island. Guests will have absolutely breathtaking views of the Salish Sea. It’s also just steps away from Ganges Village, where visitors can find Salt Spring Island’s iconic Saturday Farmer’s Market.

Address: 121 Upper Ganges Road, Salt Spring Island