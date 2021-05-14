A complete guide to Vancouver's beaches and outdoor pools

Please note: As recommended by BC’s health officials, indoor gatherings of any kind and unessential travel in the province are not recommended at this time. Currently, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Warm and sunny weather has made its long-awaited return to Vancouver. The longer days, sunnier skies, and warmer temperatures present the perfect chance to get outside and soak up what the city has to offer – namely all of its fantastic local beaches and pools.

And earlier this month, the Vancouver Park Board (VPB) said plans are still in the works to open the city’s outdoor pools by the May long weekend.

“Currently, the plan is to open outdoor pools on the May long weekend,” a VPB spokesperson told Daily Hive.

However, what the exact format/operation/program will be for the opening “is still yet to be decided,” as everything will be based on COVID-19 regulations and Public Health Orders, the spokesperson said.

In the meantime, while we all wait for the final go-ahead and word on what exact rules and protocols will be in place, dive into our guide of Vancouver’s beaches and outdoor pools, and find your swimming spot this summer.

Vancouver Beaches

Lifeguards will patrol the nine supervised beaches from Victoria Day to Labour Day, from approximately 11:30 am to 8:30 pm daily.

If a red light is on, it means there is no lifeguard on duty.

English Bay Beach

English Bay Beach – also called First Beach – is located along Beach Avenue between Gilford Street and Bidwell Street and is the most popular beach in Vancouver’s downtown area. The Stanley Park Seawall, a scenic running and biking route, also runs along the east side of the beach.

Features:

Concession

Cactus Club Cafe

Public washrooms

Kayak rentals and storage

Lifeguards from Victoria Day until Labour Day

Swimming raft with large slide

Two sand volleyball courts

Beach wheelchairs for those with physical disabilities

Kitsilano Beach

Kitsilano Beach, known as “Kits” Beach, is located on Cornwall Avenue at the north end of Yew Street. The Seawall runs alongside the beach and Kitsilano Pool is at the west side.

Features:

Concession

Public washrooms

Tennis courts

Basketball courts

Playground

Swimming raft

Lifeguards from Victoria Day to Labour Day

Pay parking

Boathouse Waterfront Restaurant

Locarno Beach

A designated “quiet” beach, Locarno Beach is located at the west side of Jericho Park on Northwest Marine Drive between Discovery Street and Tolmie Street.

Features:

Designated quiet beach (amplified sound is not permitted)

Concession

Public washrooms

Six volleyball courts

Picnic tables

Swimming raft

Free parking

Lifeguards from Victoria Day to Labour Day

Second Beach

Second Beach in Stanley Park is located at the junction of Stanley Park Dr and North Lagoon Dr next to Second Beach Pool, an oceanside, heated outdoor pool. Barbecues can be used at nearby Ceperley Meadow and a picnic shelter can be reserved for private gatherings.

Features:

Public washrooms

Playground

Stand-alone barbecues allowed at nearby Ceperley Meadow

Picnic shelter (reservation required)

Pay parking

Lifeguards from Victoria Day to Labour Day

Heated, outdoor pool

Spanish Banks Beach

Located along Northwest Marine Drive west of Tolmie Street, Spanish Banks Beach is composed of three distinct sections, east, west, and extension. At low tide, the water is 1 km offshore.

Features:

Spanish Banks East

Concession

Public washrooms

Barbecues permitted

Picnic tables

Eight volleyball courts

Free parking

Lifeguards from Victoria Day to Labour Day

Spanish Banks West

Designated quiet beach

Concession

Public washrooms

Barbecues permitted

Picnic tables

Eight volleyball courts

Dog off-leash area

Free parking

Lifeguards from Victoria Day to Labour Day

Spanish Banks Extension

Barbecues permitted

Free parking

Lifeguards from Victoria Day to Labour Day

Dog off-leash area

Kiteboarding launch zone

Sunset Beach

Located at the mouth of False Creek, on Beach Avenue between Bute Street and Thurlow Street, Sunset Beach is a less populated beach close to the west end and downtown Vancouver. It is close to the Vancouver Aquatic Centre and has access to the False Creek Ferry Pier.

Features:

Concession

Public washrooms

Designated quiet beach

Access to the False Creek Ferry pier

Pay parking

Lifeguards between Victoria Day and Labour Day

Third Beach

Located at Ferguson Point in Stanley Park, Third Beach is a naturally sandy beach surrounded by trees that shield dippers and tanners from urban noise. This is a great beach for quiet bathing, picnics, and watching sunsets.

Features:

Concession

Public washrooms

Barbecues allowed (with restrictions)

Lifeguards from Victoria Day to Labour Day

Pay parking

Jericho Beach

Jericho Beach on the north side of Jericho Park at the west end of Point Grey Road between Wallace Street and Discovery Street. The east side of the beach caters to swimmers and the west side to sailboats and windsurfers.

Features:

Concession

Public washrooms

Playing fields

Tennis courts

Picnic tables

Swimming raft

Pay parking

Lifeguards between Victoria Day and Labour Day

Beach wheelchairs

Jericho Sailing Centre

Vancouver Youth Hostel

Trout Lake Beach

Trout Lake Beach is a freshwater beach at the south end of Trout Lake in John Hendry Park at Victoria Drive and East 19th Avenue.

Features:

Swimming raft

Playfields

Concession

Public washrooms

Picnic area

Barbecues permitted

Lifeguards from Victoria Day to Labour Day

Dog off-leash area (north end of lake)

Free parking

North Vancouver/West Vancouver

Ambleside Beach

Ambleside Beach is located in the heart of West Vancouver. The beach is in a prime location being minutes away from the Lions Gate Bridge and near a number of amenities. A lifeguard is typically on duty from June to September.

Features:

Basketball court

Street hockey cage

Skateboard park

Pitch and Putt golf course

Trails

Dog park

Concession

Public washrooms and change rooms

Picnic area

Barbecues permitted

Lifeguards from June to September

Free parking

Located next to Park Royal Mall and multiple food options

Cates Park

The seaside park and beach has more than 6 km of waterfront. The excess space makes for a “main beach area” as well as many more secluded spots that can be found by foot. An often more quiet alternative to Deep Cove.

Features:

Waterfront trails

Playgrounds

Picnic shelters

Tennis courts

Year-round boat launch

Concession

Public Washrooms and change rooms

Dog-friendly (off-leash area as well)

Free parking

Deep Cove

One of the most scenic spots in the lower mainland, Deep Cove plays home to a small saltwater beach enclosed by the Burrard Inlet and Indian Arm. The beach, although beautiful, is rockier than others so be sure to bring a beach towel and adequate footwear. Also an optimal spot for kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding.

Features:

Public washrooms

Playground

Quarry Rock

Free parking

Honey’s Doughnuts

Near a number of restaurants and amenities

Dog-friendly

Picnic shelter

Paddleboard, kayak, and canoe rental on site (reservations may be required)

Vancouver Outdoor Pools

“Kits” Pool is Vancouver’s only saltwater swimming pool. The outdoor summer pool is located near the beach, cafés, and neighbourhood of Kitsilano, and just underwent an extensive $3.3 million renovation.

Features:

Café

Slide

Wheelchair accessibility.

New Brighton Pool

New Brighton Pool is a heated, outdoor pool in Vancouver’s Sunrise neighbourhood that offers regular length swimming and a sloped, beach-style entry for young children.

Features:

Café

Slide

Wheelchair accessibility.

Second Beach Pool

Second Beach Pool is a heated, outdoor pool located near the beach, trails, and forest of Stanley Park. It features a sloped entry and gradual depths for families, and separated lanes for lap swimmers.

Features:

Café

Slide

Wheelchair ramp access

50m section for length swimming

Hours: Noon to 8:30 pm.

Maple Grove Pool

Maple Grove Pool is a heated, outdoor shallow pool in Vancouver’s Kerrisdale neighbourhood. The landscaped, summer water park has a maximum depth of 3.5m.

Features: