A complete guide to Vancouver's beaches and outdoor pools
Please note: As recommended by BC’s health officials, indoor gatherings of any kind and unessential travel in the province are not recommended at this time. Currently, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.
Warm and sunny weather has made its long-awaited return to Vancouver. The longer days, sunnier skies, and warmer temperatures present the perfect chance to get outside and soak up what the city has to offer – namely all of its fantastic local beaches and pools.
And earlier this month, the Vancouver Park Board (VPB) said plans are still in the works to open the city’s outdoor pools by the May long weekend.
“Currently, the plan is to open outdoor pools on the May long weekend,” a VPB spokesperson told Daily Hive.
However, what the exact format/operation/program will be for the opening “is still yet to be decided,” as everything will be based on COVID-19 regulations and Public Health Orders, the spokesperson said.
In the meantime, while we all wait for the final go-ahead and word on what exact rules and protocols will be in place, dive into our guide of Vancouver’s beaches and outdoor pools, and find your swimming spot this summer.
Vancouver Beaches
Lifeguards will patrol the nine supervised beaches from Victoria Day to Labour Day, from approximately 11:30 am to 8:30 pm daily.
If a red light is on, it means there is no lifeguard on duty.
English Bay Beach
English Bay Beach – also called First Beach – is located along Beach Avenue between Gilford Street and Bidwell Street and is the most popular beach in Vancouver’s downtown area. The Stanley Park Seawall, a scenic running and biking route, also runs along the east side of the beach.
Features:
- Concession
- Cactus Club Cafe
- Public washrooms
- Kayak rentals and storage
- Lifeguards from Victoria Day until Labour Day
- Swimming raft with large slide
- Two sand volleyball courts
- Beach wheelchairs for those with physical disabilities
Kitsilano Beach
Kitsilano Beach, known as “Kits” Beach, is located on Cornwall Avenue at the north end of Yew Street. The Seawall runs alongside the beach and Kitsilano Pool is at the west side.
Features:
- Concession
- Public washrooms
- Tennis courts
- Basketball courts
- Playground
- Swimming raft
- Lifeguards from Victoria Day to Labour Day
- Pay parking
- Boathouse Waterfront Restaurant
Locarno Beach
A designated “quiet” beach, Locarno Beach is located at the west side of Jericho Park on Northwest Marine Drive between Discovery Street and Tolmie Street.
Features:
- Designated quiet beach (amplified sound is not permitted)
- Concession
- Public washrooms
- Six volleyball courts
- Picnic tables
- Swimming raft
- Free parking
- Lifeguards from Victoria Day to Labour Day
Second Beach
Second Beach in Stanley Park is located at the junction of Stanley Park Dr and North Lagoon Dr next to Second Beach Pool, an oceanside, heated outdoor pool. Barbecues can be used at nearby Ceperley Meadow and a picnic shelter can be reserved for private gatherings.
Features:
- Public washrooms
- Playground
- Stand-alone barbecues allowed at nearby Ceperley Meadow
- Picnic shelter (reservation required)
- Pay parking
- Lifeguards from Victoria Day to Labour Day
- Heated, outdoor pool
Spanish Banks Beach
Located along Northwest Marine Drive west of Tolmie Street, Spanish Banks Beach is composed of three distinct sections, east, west, and extension. At low tide, the water is 1 km offshore.
Features:
Spanish Banks East
- Concession
- Public washrooms
- Barbecues permitted
- Picnic tables
- Eight volleyball courts
- Free parking
- Lifeguards from Victoria Day to Labour Day
Spanish Banks West
- Designated quiet beach
- Concession
- Public washrooms
- Barbecues permitted
- Picnic tables
- Eight volleyball courts
- Dog off-leash area
- Free parking
- Lifeguards from Victoria Day to Labour Day
Spanish Banks Extension
- Barbecues permitted
- Free parking
- Lifeguards from Victoria Day to Labour Day
- Dog off-leash area
- Kiteboarding launch zone
Sunset Beach
Located at the mouth of False Creek, on Beach Avenue between Bute Street and Thurlow Street, Sunset Beach is a less populated beach close to the west end and downtown Vancouver. It is close to the Vancouver Aquatic Centre and has access to the False Creek Ferry Pier.
Features:
- Concession
- Public washrooms
- Designated quiet beach
- Access to the False Creek Ferry pier
- Pay parking
- Lifeguards between Victoria Day and Labour Day
Third Beach
Located at Ferguson Point in Stanley Park, Third Beach is a naturally sandy beach surrounded by trees that shield dippers and tanners from urban noise. This is a great beach for quiet bathing, picnics, and watching sunsets.
Features:
- Concession
- Public washrooms
- Barbecues allowed (with restrictions)
- Lifeguards from Victoria Day to Labour Day
- Pay parking
Jericho Beach
Jericho Beach on the north side of Jericho Park at the west end of Point Grey Road between Wallace Street and Discovery Street. The east side of the beach caters to swimmers and the west side to sailboats and windsurfers.
Features:
- Concession
- Public washrooms
- Playing fields
- Tennis courts
- Picnic tables
- Swimming raft
- Pay parking
- Lifeguards between Victoria Day and Labour Day
- Beach wheelchairs
- Jericho Sailing Centre
- Vancouver Youth Hostel
Trout Lake Beach
Trout Lake Beach is a freshwater beach at the south end of Trout Lake in John Hendry Park at Victoria Drive and East 19th Avenue.
Features:
- Swimming raft
- Playfields
- Concession
- Public washrooms
- Picnic area
- Barbecues permitted
- Lifeguards from Victoria Day to Labour Day
- Dog off-leash area (north end of lake)
- Free parking
North Vancouver/West Vancouver
Ambleside Beach
Ambleside Beach is located in the heart of West Vancouver. The beach is in a prime location being minutes away from the Lions Gate Bridge and near a number of amenities. A lifeguard is typically on duty from June to September.
Features:
- Basketball court
- Street hockey cage
- Skateboard park
- Pitch and Putt golf course
- Trails
- Dog park
- Concession
- Public washrooms and change rooms
- Picnic area
- Barbecues permitted
- Lifeguards from June to September
- Free parking
- Located next to Park Royal Mall and multiple food options
Cates Park
The seaside park and beach has more than 6 km of waterfront. The excess space makes for a “main beach area” as well as many more secluded spots that can be found by foot. An often more quiet alternative to Deep Cove.
Features:
- Waterfront trails
- Playgrounds
- Picnic shelters
- Tennis courts
- Year-round boat launch
- Concession
- Public Washrooms and change rooms
- Dog-friendly (off-leash area as well)
- Free parking
Deep Cove
One of the most scenic spots in the lower mainland, Deep Cove plays home to a small saltwater beach enclosed by the Burrard Inlet and Indian Arm. The beach, although beautiful, is rockier than others so be sure to bring a beach towel and adequate footwear. Also an optimal spot for kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding.
Features:
- Public washrooms
- Playground
- Quarry Rock
- Free parking
- Honey’s Doughnuts
- Near a number of restaurants and amenities
- Dog-friendly
- Picnic shelter
- Paddleboard, kayak, and canoe rental on site (reservations may be required)
Vancouver Outdoor Pools
Kitsilano Pool
“Kits” Pool is Vancouver’s only saltwater swimming pool. The outdoor summer pool is located near the beach, cafés, and neighbourhood of Kitsilano, and just underwent an extensive $3.3 million renovation.
Features:
- Café
- Slide
- Wheelchair accessibility.
New Brighton Pool
New Brighton Pool is a heated, outdoor pool in Vancouver’s Sunrise neighbourhood that offers regular length swimming and a sloped, beach-style entry for young children.
Features:
- Café
- Slide
- Wheelchair accessibility.
Second Beach Pool
Second Beach Pool is a heated, outdoor pool located near the beach, trails, and forest of Stanley Park. It features a sloped entry and gradual depths for families, and separated lanes for lap swimmers.
Features:
- Café
- Slide
- Wheelchair ramp access
- 50m section for length swimming
Hours: Noon to 8:30 pm.
Maple Grove Pool
Maple Grove Pool is a heated, outdoor shallow pool in Vancouver’s Kerrisdale neighbourhood. The landscaped, summer water park has a maximum depth of 3.5m.
Features:
- Café
- Mini island
- Wheelchair accessible.