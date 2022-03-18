Singapore Airlines to continue flying non-stop route to Vancouver

The highly coveted Trans-Pacific, non-stop route between the Southeast Asian city-state of Singapore and Vancouver by Singapore Airlines has been extended through the middle of Fall 2022.

A spokesperson for Singapore Airlines told Daily Hive the service between Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) will be extended through at least October 29, 2022.

And later this spring, there will also be some major changes to the route.

When the service first launched in early December 2021, Singapore Airlines originally intended to operate the route on a seasonal basis only, until February 15, 2022.

This is in effect a Fifth Freedom route as YVR serves as a mid-route stopover between SIN and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

But starting in early June, the existing final leg between Vancouver and Seattle for this Singapore Airlines service will come to an end.

Instead, the airline will resume its pre-pandemic, non-stop route between SIN and SEA starting on June 2, 2022. Singapore Airlines will fly three times weekly non-stop between SEA and SIN on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Also starting on June 2, 2022, the airline will fly non-stop three times weekly between SIN and YVR on the same days — Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Singapore Airlines’ routes serving Vancouver and Seattle use an Airbus A350 aircraft.

The flight from Vancouver to Singapore is about 16 hours, while the return trip is 15 hours.

Changi Airport is one of the world’s largest hub airports, providing connections to destinations across Southeast Asia. It is also consistently rated as the world’s best airport, and prior to the pandemic it opened its Jewel terminal expansion, which is a mall, has an indoor garden and waterfall, and other entertainment and recreational attractions.

