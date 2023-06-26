The heat is ON: It could feel like 30ºC around Vancouver next week

Time to bring out the sunscreen as the next two weeks in Vancouver is forecast to have some seriously hot temperatures.

The Weather Network is forecasting that the next two weeks will see temperatures around Vancouver stay above 20ºC every day with lots of sun and a slight breeze.

By the end of next week, temperatures will reach highs of 24ºC and 26ºC, but could actually feel like 30ºC on July 4.

Toward the end of next week, the temperature could drop slightly to just above 20ºC with cloudier days. If you want to enjoy the sun, then it may be worth heading outside this weekend for the full summer experience.

While the temperatures are staying hot for the next couple of weeks, there’s no need to worry about sleep sweats. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting that temperatures will cool down to around 13ºC to 16ºC at night so you will still manage to get a peaceful and cool night’s sleep.

Don’t be afraid to take advantage of the warm weather this weekend as there are plenty of Canada Days events around this weekend to celebrate. You can admire the incredible musicians at Canada Day’s free jazz concerts on Granville Island or even watch some colourful fireworks in Surrey.

Just remember to stay safe while enjoying the sun. Put on lots of sunscreen, wear a hat and sunglasses, and don’t forget to drink plenty of water.

Are you looking forward to the hot weather? Or are you already excited about the cooler weather this fall? Let us know in the comments!