A week of perfect summer weather is in the forecast for Vancouver

Dust off those blankets and get to the beach because Vancouver is set for a perfect week of summer weather.

According to The Weather Network and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the next seven days will all be comfortably above 20°C with plenty of sun.

While the temperature will reach highs of just over 20°C, it’s set to feel as toasty as 25°C. When the city is experiencing this weather, even though landlords be charging $2,400 for a one-bedroom in Burnaby, we’re grateful to live in Vancouver.

According to ECCC, at night the temperature will dip down to around 15°C, perfect for leaving the windows open and cooling down your home so you don’t have a sweaty, sleepless night.

On Tuesday and Wednesday especially, Vancouver is set to get up to 14 hours of sunshine.

Be sure to take advantage of all the city’s events and happenings while the weather is fine. It’s Greek Day on Broadway this Sunday, June 25, and the city’s farmers’ markets are in full swing. Head over to Daily Hive’s Listed page to find the latest events in the city and enjoy the weather!

What’s your idea of perfect summer weather in Vancouver?