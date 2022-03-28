Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures. The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closing Soon

This 7655 Edmonds Street #104 Burnaby specialty coffee roastery made its closure announcement on Instagram, saying the decision was made due to “various circumstances.” Folks in the area have from now until April 1, 2022, to pop into the local shop.

Closed

A global fusion eatery on South Granville run by a husband and wife is shutting down, for now, thanks to expensive rent in the area.