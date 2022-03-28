Closed and closing soon: 5 Vancouver restaurants to say goodbye to
Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures. The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.
Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.
Closing Soon
Caritas 9 Coffee Roasters
This 7655 Edmonds Street #104 Burnaby specialty coffee roastery made its closure announcement on Instagram, saying the decision was made due to “various circumstances.” Folks in the area have from now until April 1, 2022, to pop into the local shop.
Closed
The Rise Eatery
A global fusion eatery on South Granville run by a husband and wife is shutting down, for now, thanks to expensive rent in the area.
Cactus Club — Robson Street
A fixture on Robson Street for millennia, some say, has closed. Cactus Club Cafe shuttered this location on March 27, 2022.
Bellaggio Cafe — Convention Centre
This cafe has closed up shop to make way for the new steakhouse going into its former 1055 Canada Pl Suite 26 location.
Super Hiro’s Restaurant
The 2585 West Broadway eatery made the announcement earlier this month, telling patrons it decided to stop brick-and-mortar operations after four years of business.