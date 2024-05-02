In Vancouver and need a recommendation to satisfy that late-night craving? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some delicious eats. Well actually, our readers have got you covered.
We’ve asked our Instagram followers where the best Vancouver bakeries, fries, and brunch are, but now we want to know the best late-night eats.
From burgers and donairs to dosas, burritos, and so much more, here are 20 of the best late-night eats in Vancouver, according to our readers.
Duffin’s Donuts
Address: 1391 E 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-325-5544
Dosa Factory
Address: 1345 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-7791
House of Dosa
Address: 1391 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-875-1283
Breka
Address: Multiple locations around Vancouver
Pho Extreme Xe Lua
Address: 457 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-8228
DD Mau Chinatown
Address: 145 E Pender Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-6076
Donair King
Address: 1028 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-8723
Guu with Garlic
Address: 1698 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-8678
Tera V Burger
Address: 2961 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-3575
Address: 5932 Fraser Street, Vancouver
The Naam
Address: 2724 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-738-7151
Kwong Chow Congee & Noodle House
Address: 3163 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-8520
Lucy’s Eastside Diner
Address: 2708 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-1550
Mr Greek Donair Town
Address: 1173 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-909-9494
Roxy Burger
Address: 910 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-646-4000
Siegel’s Bagels
Address: 1883 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-737-8151
Jang Mo Jib Korean Restaurant
Address: 808 Bute Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-642-0712
La Belle Patate
Address: 1215 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-1215
Address: 197 Keefer Place, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-4688
Border Burrito
Address: 4453 Boundary Road, Vancouver
Phone: 604-696-3757
Disco Cheetah
Address: 1183 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-3574