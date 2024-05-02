In Vancouver and need a recommendation to satisfy that late-night craving? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some delicious eats. Well actually, our readers have got you covered.

We’ve asked our Instagram followers where the best Vancouver bakeries, fries, and brunch are, but now we want to know the best late-night eats.

From burgers and donairs to dosas, burritos, and so much more, here are 20 of the best late-night eats in Vancouver, according to our readers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duffins Donuts (@duffins_donuts)

Address: 1391 E 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-325-5544



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dosa Factory (@dosafactoryvan)

Address: 1345 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-7791



View this post on Instagram A post shared by House Of Dosas (@house.of.dosas)

Address: 1391 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-875-1283

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breka Bakery & Café (@brekabakery)

Address: Multiple locations around Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pho Extreme Xe Lua (@phoextremexelua)

Address: 457 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-8228

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DD Mau Chinatown (@ddmau_chinatown)

Address: 145 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-6076

Donair King

Address: 1028 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-8723

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The NAAM Restaurant (@naamrestaurant)

Address: 2724 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-738-7151

Address: 3163 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-8520

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy’s Eastside Diner (@lucyseastsidediner)

Address: 2708 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-1550

Mr Greek Donair Town

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Exit this page if hungry. (@vans_eatery)

Address: 1173 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-909-9494

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siegel’s Bagels (@siegelsbagels)

Address: 1883 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-737-8151

Jang Mo Jib Korean Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jang Mo Jib Korean Restaurant (The Original) (@jangmojibvancouver)

Address: 808 Bute Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-642-0712

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver’s Best Poutine (@labellepatateyvr)

Address: 1215 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-1215

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Tai (@heyhangryhippo)

Address: 197 Keefer Place, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-4688

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Border Burrito (@borderburrito.ca)

Address: 4453 Boundary Road, Vancouver

Phone: 604-696-3757

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disco Cheetah Korean Grill (@discocheetahyvr)

Address: 1183 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-3574