20 of the best late-night eats in Vancouver, according to our readers

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
May 2 2024, 6:21 pm
In Vancouver and need a recommendation to satisfy that late-night craving? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some delicious eats. Well actually, our readers have got you covered.

We’ve asked our Instagram followers where the best Vancouver bakeries, fries, and brunch are, but now we want to know the best late-night eats.

From burgers and donairs to dosas, burritos, and so much more, here are 20 of the best late-night eats in Vancouver, according to our readers.

 

Duffin’s Donuts

 

Address: 1391 E 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-325-5544

Dosa Factory

 

Address: 1345 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-7791

House of Dosa

 

Address: 1391 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-875-1283

Breka

 

Address: Multiple locations around Vancouver

Pho Extreme Xe Lua

 

Address: 457 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-8228

DD Mau Chinatown

 

Address: 145 E Pender Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-6076

Donair King

Address: 1028 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-8723

Guu with Garlic

Address: 1698 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-8678

Tera V Burger

 

Address: 2961 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-3575

Address: 5932 Fraser Street, Vancouver

The Naam

 

Address: 2724 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-738-7151

Kwong Chow Congee & Noodle House

Address: 3163 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-8520

Lucy’s Eastside Diner

Address: 2708 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-1550

Mr Greek Donair Town

Address: 1173 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-909-9494

Roxy Burger

 

Address: 910 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-646-4000

Siegel’s Bagels

 

Address: 1883 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-737-8151

Jang Mo Jib Korean Restaurant

Address: 808 Bute Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-642-0712

La Belle Patate

Address: 1215 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-1215

Charisma Social Club House

 

Address: 197 Keefer Place, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-4688

Border Burrito

 

Address: 4453 Boundary Road, Vancouver
Phone: 604-696-3757

Disco Cheetah

Address: 1183 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-3574

