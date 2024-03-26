12 places with the best fries in Vancouver according to our readers

You can find fries on nearly every menu, and with so many restaurants around Vancouver to choose from, you’re probably wondering: who serves the best ones?
Coincidentally, we were also wondering the same thing. That’s why we asked you, our readers, to let us know who serves the best fries in Vancouver. To save you from combing through all the comments yourselves, we compiled a list of some of the most suggested places.
So keep on reading to see who has the best fries in Vancouver, and let us know if we missed your favourite spot in the comments.
Fritz European Fry House
When a restaurant lays claim to having the “best poutine in Vancouver since ’98” you know it’s going to be good.
Address: 718 Davie Street, Vancouver
Five Guys (Cajun Fries)
Five Guys’ iconic bag full of fries is an undisputed fast food favourite. Plus, that cajun seasoning they add is simply chef’s kiss.
Address: Multiple locations around Metro Vancouver
Shameless Buns
No matter what fry creation you get, you know that Shameless Buns will be serving it up with its crispy AF fries. But if you’re looking for a recommendation, you can’t go wrong with the Sinigang Fries.
Address: 5772 Fraser Street, Vancouver
H Tasting Lounge
Something about H Tasting Louge’s Truffle Fries just hit different.
Address: 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver, located inside The Westin Bayshore Vancouver Hotel
DownLow Chicken Shack
These crinkle-cut fries are maybe the best-seasoned fry on this entire list, and you already know we’re gonna dip them in some of that DL sauce.
Address: 905 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Address: 6065 University Boulevard, Vancouver
McDonald’s
We saw plenty of love for the iconic McDonald’s fry in our comments.
Address: Locations across Metro Vancouver
The Fish Counter
Fish and chips are a no-brainer when it comes to the ultimate food pairing, which is why we’re glad The Fish Counter does both so well.
Address: 1818 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Address: 3825 Main Street, Vancouver
Burdy Food Truck
Buddy’s is putting an incredible twist on a beloved side dish. Its Italian fries are hand-cut double-fried russet potatoes with Italian spices and parmesan cheese. Pair that with one of its mouthwatering chicken farm sandwiches, and you’re in for a treat.
Address: Container Brewing — 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver
Japadog
Japadog’s shaked fries are on another level. The fan favourite is easily the butter and shoyu fries, but you can’t go wrong with any of its tasty options.
Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver
Oddfish
There’s a reason why these fries are listed as the “Best Hand Cut Fries” on the Oddfish menu. This tasty side comes with a super yummy malt vinegar mayo you don’t want to miss.
Address: 1889 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Jackson’s Resto Butcher
Not only are the fries good at Jackson’s but multiple people made sure to shout out the adobo ketchup. Is there any better combo than fries and ketchup?
Address: 2214 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Street Hawker
Did you really think we were going to end this list without including Street Hawker? These fries are killer on their own, but Street Hawker’s Turbo Fries are on a whole other level topped with pork floss, pickles, and hot cheese sauce.
Address: 3088 Main Street, Vancouver
