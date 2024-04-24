FoodBest of

A guide to the best bakeries in Vancouver, according to our readers

Apr 24 2024, 4:18 pm
We’ve asked you about your favourite places for brunch and who has the best fries in Vancouver, but now we want to know what your favourite Vancouver bakeries are.

So, as we do, we posted the question to our Instagram followers and they definitely delivered with over 700  comments (and more still coming).

 

We combed through the recommendations and isolated which bakeries were mentioned the most. So, without further adieu, here are the 24 best bakeries in and around Vancouver, according to our readers.

Merci Boulangerie

 

Address: 2879 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 778-875-1424

Chez Christophe

 

Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-428-4200

Address: 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock
Phone: 604-385-4474

Temper Pastry

Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-281-1152

To Live For Bakery

Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-690-2720

L’Atelier Patisserie

Address: 599 E Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-329-6153

Livia Forno e Vino

 

Address: 1399 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-3869

Sweet Thea Bakery

 

Address: 20540 Duncan Way #203, Langley
Phone: 604-533-3603

Address: 4789 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-533-3603

Address: Tsawwassen Quay Market at the east end of the mall — 1 Ferry Causeway Unit 16, Tsawwassen

Beyond Bread

 

Address: 3686 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-733-3931

Bonus Bakery

 

Address: 407 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 778-997-2245

Mon Paris Patisserie

Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-564-5665

Tommy’s Whole Grain

 

Address: 338 Powell Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-835-8617

Small Victory

 

Address: 4580 Brentwood Boulevard #1214, Burnaby
Phone: 236-520-0708
Address: 3070 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-742-1737
Address: 1088 Homer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-899-8892
Address: 388 W 6th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-4360

Terra Breads

 

Address: 1605 Manitoba Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-877-1183

Address: Granville Island Public Market — 1689 Johnston Street #107, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-3102

Angus T Bakery

 

Address: 1036 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-5989

Address: 794 Main Street, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-281-0690

Beaucoup Bakery

 

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-4222

Address: St Regis Hotel — 602 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-4888

Theirry Chocolates

 

Address: 1059 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-608-6870

Address: 265 E 10th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-8689

Address: 1343 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-912-0700

Tall Shadow Bakery

Address: 2474 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-841-7035

Gluten Free Epicurean

Address: 633 E 15th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-4114

Unni Pastries

 

Address: 1773 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-828-7476

Trafiq Cafe & Bakery

 

Address: 4216 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-648-2244

Fratelli European Bakery

Address: 459 E Columbia Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-777-2524

Address: 1795 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-255-8926

Just Cakes Bakeshop

Address: 5-7548 120th Street, Surrey
Phone: 604-503-5577

Address: 17767 64th Avenue Unit #103, Surrey
Phone: 604-575-0264

The Valley Bakery

 

Address: 4058 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-291-0674

