A guide to the best bakeries in Vancouver, according to our readers

We’ve asked you about your favourite places for brunch and who has the best fries in Vancouver, but now we want to know what your favourite Vancouver bakeries are.

So, as we do, we posted the question to our Instagram followers and they definitely delivered with over 700 comments (and more still coming).

We combed through the recommendations and isolated which bakeries were mentioned the most. So, without further adieu, here are the 24 best bakeries in and around Vancouver, according to our readers.

Merci Boulangerie

Address: 2879 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 778-875-1424

Chez Christophe

Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-428-4200

Address: 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock

Phone: 604-385-4474

Temper Pastry

Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-281-1152

To Live For Bakery

Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-690-2720

L’Atelier Patisserie

Address: 599 E Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-329-6153

Livia Forno e Vino

Address: 1399 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-3869

Sweet Thea Bakery

Address: 20540 Duncan Way #203, Langley

Phone: 604-533-3603

Address: 4789 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-533-3603

Address: Tsawwassen Quay Market at the east end of the mall — 1 Ferry Causeway Unit 16, Tsawwassen

Beyond Bread

Address: 3686 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-733-3931

Small Victory

Address: 4580 Brentwood Boulevard #1214, Burnaby

Phone: 236-520-0708

Address: 3070 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-742-1737

Address: 1088 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-899-8892

Address: 388 W 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-4360

Terra Breads

Address: 1605 Manitoba Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-877-1183

Address: Granville Island Public Market — 1689 Johnston Street #107, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-3102

Angus T Bakery

