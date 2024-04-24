A guide to the best bakeries in Vancouver, according to our readers

We’ve asked you about your favourite places for brunch and who has the best fries in Vancouver, but now we want to know what your favourite Vancouver bakeries are.
So, as we do, we posted the question to our Instagram followers and they definitely delivered with over 700 comments (and more still coming).
We combed through the recommendations and isolated which bakeries were mentioned the most. So, without further adieu, here are the 24 best bakeries in and around Vancouver, according to our readers.
Merci Boulangerie
Address: 2879 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 778-875-1424
Chez Christophe
Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-428-4200
Address: 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock
Phone: 604-385-4474
Temper Pastry
Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-281-1152
To Live For Bakery
Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-690-2720
L’Atelier Patisserie
Address: 599 E Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-329-6153
Livia Forno e Vino
Address: 1399 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-3869
Sweet Thea Bakery
Address: 20540 Duncan Way #203, Langley
Phone: 604-533-3603
Address: 4789 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-533-3603
Address: Tsawwassen Quay Market at the east end of the mall — 1 Ferry Causeway Unit 16, Tsawwassen
Beyond Bread
Address: 3686 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-733-3931
Bonus Bakery
Address: 407 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 778-997-2245
Mon Paris Patisserie
Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-564-5665
Tommy’s Whole Grain
Address: 338 Powell Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-835-8617
Small Victory
Phone: 236-520-0708
Phone: 604-742-1737
Phone: 604-899-8892
Phone: 604-558-4360
Terra Breads
Address: 1605 Manitoba Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-877-1183
Address: Granville Island Public Market — 1689 Johnston Street #107, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-3102
Angus T Bakery
Address: 1036 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-5989
Address: 794 Main Street, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-281-0690
Beaucoup Bakery
Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-4222
Address: St Regis Hotel — 602 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-4888
Theirry Chocolates
Address: 1059 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-608-6870
Address: 265 E 10th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-8689
Address: 1343 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-912-0700
Tall Shadow Bakery
Address: 2474 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-841-7035
Gluten Free Epicurean
Address: 633 E 15th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-4114
Unni Pastries
Address: 1773 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-828-7476
Trafiq Cafe & Bakery
Address: 4216 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-648-2244
Fratelli European Bakery
Address: 459 E Columbia Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-777-2524
Address: 1795 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-255-8926
Just Cakes Bakeshop
Address: 5-7548 120th Street, Surrey
Phone: 604-503-5577
Address: 17767 64th Avenue Unit #103, Surrey
Phone: 604-575-0264
The Valley Bakery
Address: 4058 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-291-0674
