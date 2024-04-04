A guide to the best brunch in Vancouver, according to our readers
Vancouver is great at a lot of things, and one of those is brunch. There are so many great spots to get brunch that it can be hard to narrow it down (even for us here at Dished).
That’s why we asked you, our readers (aka our favourite people in the world), for your brunch recommendations. And we just have to say, you did not disappoint.
So from bougie brunches to some great cheap eats, here are 14 of the most recommended and best brunches in and around Vancouver, according to our readers.
Mon Pitou Bistro & Bakery
Address: 1387 W 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-730-0217
Osteria Elio Volpe
Address: 540 West 17th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 236-471-9564
The Gray Olive Cafeteria
Address: 4190 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-566-9664
Medina Cafe
Address: 780 Richards Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-3114
Douce Diner
Address: 1490 Pemberton Avenue, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-980-2510
Maxine’s Cafe and Bar
Address: 1325 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-707-7224
Provence Marinaside
Address: 1177 Marinaside Crescent, Vancouver
Phone: 604-681-4144
Jam Cafe
Address: 556 Beatty Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-1992
Address: 2153 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-3350
Address: 100 1st Street E, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-416-5251
Homer Street Cafe
Address: 898 Homer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-4299
Nemesis Coffee
Address: 302 W Hastings Street, Vancouver
Address: 555 Great Northern Way, Vancouver
Address: 101 Carrie Cates Ct #110, North Vancouver
The Red Accordion
Address: 1616 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-6464
Bon’s Off Broadway
Address: 2451 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-253-7242
Paul’s Omelettery
Address: 2211 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-737-2857
Reux Cafe & Bar
Address: 120-13615 Fraser Highway, Surrey
Phone: 604-649-7839
