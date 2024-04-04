FoodBreakfast & BrunchBest of

A guide to the best brunch in Vancouver, according to our readers

Apr 4 2024, 8:59 pm
Vancouver is great at a lot of things, and one of those is brunch. There are so many great spots to get brunch that it can be hard to narrow it down (even for us here at Dished).

That’s why we asked you, our readers (aka our favourite people in the world), for your brunch recommendations. And we just have to say, you did not disappoint.

So from bougie brunches to some great cheap eats, here are 14 of the most recommended and best brunches in and around Vancouver, according to our readers.

 

Mon Pitou Bistro & Bakery

 

Address: 1387 W 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-730-0217

Osteria Elio Volpe

 

Address: 540 West 17th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 236-471-9564

The Gray Olive Cafeteria

 

Address: 4190 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-566-9664

Medina Cafe

 

Address: 780 Richards Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-3114

Douce Diner

 

Address: 1490 Pemberton Avenue, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-980-2510

Maxine’s Cafe and Bar

Address: 1325 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-707-7224

Provence Marinaside

Address: 1177 Marinaside Crescent, Vancouver
Phone: 604-681-4144

Jam Cafe

 

Address: 556 Beatty Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-1992

Address: 2153 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-3350

Address: 100 1st Street E, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-416-5251

Homer Street Cafe

Address: 898 Homer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-4299

Nemesis Coffee

 

Address: 302 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Address: 555 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Address: 101 Carrie Cates Ct #110, North Vancouver

The Red Accordion

 

Address: 1616 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-6464

Bon’s Off Broadway

 

Address: 2451 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-253-7242

Paul’s Omelettery

Address: 2211 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-737-2857

Reux Cafe & Bar

 

Address: 120-13615 Fraser Highway, Surrey
Phone: 604-649-7839

