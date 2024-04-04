A guide to the best brunch in Vancouver, according to our readers

Vancouver is great at a lot of things, and one of those is brunch. There are so many great spots to get brunch that it can be hard to narrow it down (even for us here at Dished).

That’s why we asked you, our readers (aka our favourite people in the world), for your brunch recommendations. And we just have to say, you did not disappoint.

So from bougie brunches to some great cheap eats, here are 14 of the most recommended and best brunches in and around Vancouver, according to our readers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marché Mon Pitou (@marchemonpitou)

Address: 1387 W 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-730-0217

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chomp chomp (@chomp._chomp)

Address: 540 West 17th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 236-471-9564

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gray Olive Cafeteria (@thegrayolive)

Address: 4190 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-566-9664

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Medina Cafe (@medinacafe)

Address: 780 Richards Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-3114

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Douce Diner (@doucediner)

Address: 1490 Pemberton Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-980-2510

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maxine’s Cafe & Bar (@maxines_cafebar)

Address: 1325 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-707-7224

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Provence Marinaside – Vancouver Restaurant (@provencemarinaside)

Address: 1177 Marinaside Crescent, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-4144

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jam Cafe Vancouver (@jamcafeyvr)

Address: 556 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-1992

Address: 2153 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-3350

Address: 100 1st Street E, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-416-5251

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Homer Street Cafe & Bar (@homerstcafebar)

Address: 898 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-4299



View this post on Instagram A post shared by nemesis.coffee (@nemesis.coffee)

Address: 302 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Address: 555 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Address: 101 Carrie Cates Ct #110, North Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Red Accordion (@theredaccordion)

Address: 1616 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-6464

Bon’s Off Broadway

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The food diary 🍔 (@jaybellygram)

Address: 2451 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-7242

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armita Vancouver Foodie | Easy Recipes (@armitathefoodie)

Address: 2211 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-737-2857

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUEX CAFE & BAR (@ruexcafeandbar)

Address: 120-13615 Fraser Highway, Surrey

Phone: 604-649-7839

