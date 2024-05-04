TransLink listens to fans, "go Canucks go" coming to buses soon



TransLink heard you, loud and clear, Canucks fans.

The reaction on social media to a Daily Hive article explaining why Vancouver city buses are displaying the message “go team go” rather than “go Canucks go” was intense, to say the least.

So, they’re changing course.

Following the Canucks’ series victory over the Nashville Predators tonight, TransLink shared the good news.

“Don’t worry, we’re changing it,” @TransLinkNews said in a clever self-deprecating social media post.

⁰⁰⁰(Don't worry, we're changing it.) — News from TransLink (@TransLinkNews) May 4, 2024

A TransLink spokesperson confirmed with Daily Hive that the “go Canucks go” message will be an option for drivers to display in the near future, though the timeline is still to be determined.

Good thing too, because we don’t want Edmonton Oilers fans around town getting the wrong idea.