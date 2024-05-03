Giant Canucks banner raised at YVR Airport control tower

As the Stanley Cup Playoffs reignite searing local passions for the Vancouver Canucks, Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has taken its support to new heights, quite literally.

In a spectacular display of hometown pride, a giant “Go Canucks Go” banner now proudly waves outside the airport’s control tower, symbolizing the city’s backing for the team.

A video posted onto the Canucks’ social media accounts today shows the four-storey tall banner being raised to the top of the control tower for both Canucks fans and travellers to see.

A similar gesture was also made during the 1994 Stanley Cup Playoffs when YVR placed a makeshift orange “Go Canucks Go” banner on the exterior of the old control tower.

Last week, the City of Vancouver also showed its Canucks pride physically in a few ways, including the display of Canucks flags inside City Hall’s Council chambers during a public meeting and the raising of a giant Canucks flag on the grounds of City Hall — temporarily replacing the City of Vancouver flag that is usually raised on one of the two tallest flag poles on the grounds.

For the first time ever, we’re raising the @Canucks flag at City Hall! 🏒🎉 Wishing our boys the best of luck as they go into Game 3 tonight. Go #Canucks go! pic.twitter.com/btxN1Es6Jj — Mayor Ken Sim (@KenSimCity) April 26, 2024