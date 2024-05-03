SportsHockeyPublic ArtUrbanizedCanucks

Giant Canucks banner raised at YVR Airport control tower

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
May 3 2024, 10:25 pm
Giant Canucks banner raised at YVR Airport control tower
Vancouver Canucks banner at the control tower of Vancouver International Airport, 2024. (Vancouver Canucks)

As the Stanley Cup Playoffs reignite searing local passions for the Vancouver Canucks, Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has taken its support to new heights, quite literally.

In a spectacular display of hometown pride, a giant “Go Canucks Go” banner now proudly waves outside the airport’s control tower, symbolizing the city’s backing for the team.

A video posted onto the Canucks’ social media accounts today shows the four-storey tall banner being raised to the top of the control tower for both Canucks fans and travellers to see.

A similar gesture was also made during the 1994 Stanley Cup Playoffs when YVR placed a makeshift orange “Go Canucks Go” banner on the exterior of the old control tower.

vancouver international airport yvr control tower canucks banner 2024

Vancouver Canucks banner at the control tower of Vancouver International Airport, 2024. (Vancouver Canucks)

vancouver international airport yvr control tower canucks banner 1994 1

Vancouver Canucks banner at the control tower of Vancouver International Airport, 19944. (Vancouver Canucks)

Last week, the City of Vancouver also showed its Canucks pride physically in a few ways, including the display of Canucks flags inside City Hall’s Council chambers during a public meeting and the raising of a giant Canucks flag on the grounds of City Hall — temporarily replacing the City of Vancouver flag that is usually raised on one of the two tallest flag poles on the grounds.

Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Public Art
+ Urbanized
+ Canucks

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop