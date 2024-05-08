Canucks fans at work? Silovs' famous shirt is sold out online



Vancouver Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs is not only a terrific netminder, he’s also a fashion trendsetter.

There’s been a shopping run on the player’s famous pink paisley shirt that was revealed to the world through a prank by J.T. Miller

Silovs was recently on the receiving end of a gag as Miller took a twirl at practice wearing the rookie goalie’s pink paisley shirt.

So JT Miller took to the ice wearing Artur Silov’s dress shirt. It’s a peach/salmon paisley type of thing. Silovs was a little surprised to see it being used as a practice jersey. #canucks pic.twitter.com/W7vowBFa10 — Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) May 2, 2024

The incident took social media by storm with Canucks fans and hockey fans in general finding it hilarious.

It didn’t take long for people on Canucks Twitter to find the shirt online at Hugo Boss. It’s now been less than a week since the incident and the shirt is completely sold out.

When you visit the product page, the only options are to find it in a store nearby or sign up for a notification that will alert you when it’s restocked.

While Silovs definitely started this trend, it’s still not clear exactly what caused the rush of sales on the shirt.

Are Canucks fans buying up inventory to wear to games? Is the known prankster Miller planning another joke that involves the whole team? Only time will tell.

Miller’s prank seemed to be exactly what the Canucks needed as they followed up with a very strong performance in a 1-0 win that sent them to the second round.

It had everyone, including head coach Rick Tocchet, laughing, and the light mood seemed to help the team play their best in a tense situation.

Rick Tocchet's reaction to finding out that was Arturs Silovs' dress shirt is hilarious😂#Canucks pic.twitter.com/eO9NYCXEz5 — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) May 2, 2024

Silovs was especially excellent in that game as he recorded his first NHL shutout. The Latvian goalie has been a surprise star for the Canucks in these playoffs with a 2-1 record, 1.70 goals-against-average, and a .938% save percentage.

Despite it now flying off the shelves, the shirt’s design and look didn’t get many positive reviews from others in the organization.

“That shirt is so ugly there’s only one in the world,” said Tocchet after the team clinched their spot in the second round. “There’s no way that’s on a rack somewhere. That is one ugly shirt but I love it. I love that shirt now, I’ll tell you that, he can wear it any time he wants.”

Even YVR has taken notice and cracked a joke on social media about the shirt.

New tail spotted at YVR as we prepare for Round 2 to takeoff. pic.twitter.com/FgeDjSf1K8 — YVR (@yvrairport) May 8, 2024

The Canucks will start Silovs again tonight as they begin their second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers. They’re hoping he can continue the magical run he’s been on in the postseason thus far against one of the best offensive teams in the league.