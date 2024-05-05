Iconic Vancouver statues get Canucks playoff makeover

Vancouver Canucks pride keeps on spreading as the hockey team continues to thrill fans in the playoffs.

Over the weekend, the popular statues by English Bay — “A-maze-ing Laughter” by artist Yue Minjundoes — were decked out in the iconic blue, green and white Canucks jerseys.

The statues have brought joy to the many visitors, but with Canucks playoff games being the hottest ticket in town and everyone seemingly on the bandwagon, the laughing men have already been attracting hockey fans wanting to pose for a photo.

The team is set to take on the division-rival Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the playoffs, and Game 1 is expected to kick things off in Vancouver sometime this week.

Vancouver won all four games against the Oilers during the regular season this year, but it’s Edmonton who holds the historic advantage against the Canucks, having won seven of the nine playoff games played between the two teams.

Not all 14 Jolly Giants were fitted for a jersey, but several statues are dressed in the team’s colours, so there are plenty of photo opportunities for fans.

It’s unclear how long the statutes will be dressed in the Canucks jerseys. Daily Hive has reached out to the City of Vancouver for more information. This article will be updated if a statement is provided.

While the upcoming playoff series feels like one that truly could go either way, Canucks fans have to be feeling confident, given what their team has shown all season.