True connoisseurs can now eat their way through the city on a new fried chicken trail.

Our map, designed to bring you to the city’s hottest locally and internationally-known chicken spots, highlights a few of our favourite places to sink our teeth into crispy, juicy, fried deliciousness.

Whatever you do, do not attempt to complete the trail in one day. It’s a marathon, not a race!

Here are all the restaurants listed on our map:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irene Phan (@phancouver)

Load up at Duffin’s Donuts on donuts and fried chicken at this delicious retro outpost that’s been a staple in the city for decades.

Address: 1391 East 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-325-5544

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole | Vancouver Foodie 🇨🇦 (@nicole_the_foodie)

Head to Chirpyhut Fried Chicken for all the usuals like fried thighs or chicken sandwiches. But you will definitely want to order an entire Salted Egg Yolk Whole Fried Chicken at least once before you kick the (chicken) bucket.

Address: 3088 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-873-1088

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Coq Frit (Vancouver) (@lecoqfrit_vancouver)

Opt for this more sophisticated fried chicken eatery that has plain, classic soy, Nashville hot, or sweet and spicy flavours to try.

Address: 1888 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-8776

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Their There (@theirthereyvr)

This well-loved Kitsilano spot saves the day when you’re craving a classic buttermilk fried chicken sandwich.

Address: 2042 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-736-8828

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦛 𝐊𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐲 🦛 (@heyhangryhippo)



Eat at this all-biscuit restaurant that has great combos with fries and biscuits for when you’re seriously craving carbs and crispy chicken.

Address: 2822 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-9996

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⊹ 𝚜𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚢 ∾ 𝚏𝚘𝚘𝚍𝚒𝚎 ⊹ (@nomyums_)



Pop by the Popina Canteen on Granville Island for a fried chicken sandwich with hot honey sauce that hits just right.

Address: 1691 Johnston Street, Granville Island Ferry Dock, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-7518

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GinVan (@ginvancouver)

This famous Taiwanese chicken franchise fries up some hefty eats. We’re talking bigger than your face! Grab a cheese-filled or BBQ sauce smothered delight if you’re extra like that.

Address: 566 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-7879

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRYING PAN / 프라잉팬 🇨🇦🇰🇷 (@thefryingpan604)

This beloved food truck also has a brick-and-mortar location now. You can get Nashville and Korean-inspired hot chicken tenders, sandwiches, tacos, and more to satisfy your cravings.

Address: Food Truck and 60 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-5589

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Brunch (@yumbrunch.yvr)

If your perfect idea of a Valentine’s Day gift is a giant fried chicken bouquet, then you’ll love going to Juke, where year-round, you can indulge in chicken nuggets, ribs, hot wings, sandwiches, fried chicken combos, and more.

Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-5853

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DownLow Chicken (@dlchicken)



No need to keep the DL Chicken Shack on the down-low because the secret’s already out. This wildly popular outpost first popularized Nashville-style fried chicken in the city.

Address: 905 Commercial Drive, Vancouver and 6065 University Boulevard, UBC, Vancouver

Phone: 604-283-1385

Facebook | Instagram