Vancouver's top fried chicken spots mapped
True connoisseurs can now eat their way through the city on a new fried chicken trail.
Our map, designed to bring you to the city’s hottest locally and internationally-known chicken spots, highlights a few of our favourite places to sink our teeth into crispy, juicy, fried deliciousness.
Whatever you do, do not attempt to complete the trail in one day. It’s a marathon, not a race!
Here are all the restaurants listed on our map:
Duffin’s Donuts
Load up at Duffin’s Donuts on donuts and fried chicken at this delicious retro outpost that’s been a staple in the city for decades.
Address: 1391 East 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-325-5544
Chirpyhut Fried Chicken
Head to Chirpyhut Fried Chicken for all the usuals like fried thighs or chicken sandwiches. But you will definitely want to order an entire Salted Egg Yolk Whole Fried Chicken at least once before you kick the (chicken) bucket.
Address: 3088 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-873-1088
Le Coq Frit
Opt for this more sophisticated fried chicken eatery that has plain, classic soy, Nashville hot, or sweet and spicy flavours to try.
Address: 1888 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-8776
Their There
This well-loved Kitsilano spot saves the day when you’re craving a classic buttermilk fried chicken sandwich.
Address: 2042 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-736-8828
Chewie’s Chicken & Biscuits
Eat at this all-biscuit restaurant that has great combos with fries and biscuits for when you’re seriously craving carbs and crispy chicken.
Address: 2822 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-9996
Popina Canteen
Pop by the Popina Canteen on Granville Island for a fried chicken sandwich with hot honey sauce that hits just right.
Address: 1691 Johnston Street, Granville Island Ferry Dock, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-7518
Hot Star Large Fried Chicken
This famous Taiwanese chicken franchise fries up some hefty eats. We’re talking bigger than your face! Grab a cheese-filled or BBQ sauce smothered delight if you’re extra like that.
Address: 566 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-7879
The Frying Pan
This beloved food truck also has a brick-and-mortar location now. You can get Nashville and Korean-inspired hot chicken tenders, sandwiches, tacos, and more to satisfy your cravings.
Address: Food Truck and 60 West Cordova Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-5589
Juke Fried Chicken
If your perfect idea of a Valentine’s Day gift is a giant fried chicken bouquet, then you’ll love going to Juke, where year-round, you can indulge in chicken nuggets, ribs, hot wings, sandwiches, fried chicken combos, and more.
Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-5853
DownLow Chicken Shack
No need to keep the DL Chicken Shack on the down-low because the secret’s already out. This wildly popular outpost first popularized Nashville-style fried chicken in the city.
Address: 905 Commercial Drive, Vancouver and 6065 University Boulevard, UBC, Vancouver
Phone: 604-283-1385