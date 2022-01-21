Forget the flowers — this year, it’s all about the chicken because Juke is back with its Insta-worthy offering for Valentine’s Day.

The local purveyor will once again be offering its “Let’s Cluck” chicken bouquets, made from eight pieces of crispy gluten-free fried chicken.

The warm bundles of joy come with a festive wrapping for $31 each plus tax.

You can order your bouquet online and pick it up at the Chinatown eatery on Monday, February 14.

There are limited quantities, so be sure to get your order in because nothing says “I love you” like mouth-watering chicken from Juke.

Juke Fried Chicken

Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-5853

Facebook | Instagram