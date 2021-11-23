21 bucket list eats you need to try in Vancouver at least once
Whether you’ve only got a day in Vancouver, or you live here year-round, there’s no denying that there are some things in this beautiful city that you just have to eat.
Eating all of Vancouver’s drool-worthy food is an impossible feat, so we’ve narrowed it down to just 21 essential incredible eats that you need to try while in town.
Here are some bucket list eats you need to try in, and around, Vancouver at least once.
Fish and Chips from Pajo’s Fish & Chips
Address: 12351 3 Avenue, Richmond
Phone: 604-272-1588
Address: 12771 Seventh Avenue, Richmond
Phone: 604-204-0767
Address: 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody
Phone: 604-469-2289
Liege Waffles from Medina Cafe
Pasta from Savio Volpe
Savio Volpe is more than just phenomenal pasta, it is an intimate atmosphere that feels like home when you dine there. The menu rotates daily at Savio Volpe, so it’s difficult to pick just one must-try pasta, but it hardly matters because all of their pasta creations will excite your tastebuds and leave you wanting more.
Address: 165 Kingsway Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-0072
Fried Chicken from Juke Fried Chicken
While there have been some changes over at Juke since we last updated this list, the delectable chicken you can order from them has definitely stayed the same. Whether you’re dining in at Chickadee, the Keefer Street cocktail concept, or looking to order for takeout or delivery, you can expect Juke’s signature gluten-free fried chicken, ribs, and sides to hit the spot.
Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-5853
Hot Dogs from Japadog
Address: Multiple locations around Vancouver and Metro Vancouver
Fish Tacos from Tacofino
Address: 15 West Cordova Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-899-7907
Address: 1025 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-8226
Address: 2327 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-253-8226
Address: 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-709-0015
Address: 1909 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-8729
Address: 122-1050 W Pender, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428 8453
Chocolates from BETA5 Chocolates
The local sweet spot offers drool-worthy contemporary chocolates and pastries like cream puffs. The chocolate here is truly out-of-this-world delicious and you can get unique flavours like Green Curry, Sparkling Raspberry, and Tequila Sunrise to name just a few.
Address: 409 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver
BBQ from HK BBQ Master
This local gem is much-loved by foodies in and around Metro Vancouver. HK BBQ Master offers patrons traditional Hong Kong-style BBQ in downtown Richmond.
Address: 4651 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Phone: 604-272-6568
Seafood Tower from Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
Address: 845 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-642-2900
Puffcream from Popina Canteen
Ever wonder where the world’s first-ever Puffcream dessert was offered? Look no further than Granville Island’s popular shipping container eatery, Popina. Enjoy creamy natural soft serve piped into a freshly baked choux pastry and topped with playful and seasonal ingredients like sea salt toffee sauce or freeze-dried blueberries.
Address: 1691 Johnston Street, Vancouver (Northwest side of the Granville Island Public Market)
Phone: 604-428-7518
Avocado Toast on Sourdough Bread from Nelson the Seagull
Nelson the Seagull is home to Vancouver’s quintessential and ultimate hipster breakfast: The Avo Toast. There is no denying the avocado toast is easy to execute, so what makes Nelson the Seagull’s version stand out? The thick-cut pieces of buttered sourdough are baked fresh daily in-house before receiving a generous layer of fresh avocado. For more protein, ask for a poached egg.
Address: 315 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-681-5776
Pizza from Via Tevere Pizzeria
Talk about a neighbourhood gem, Via Tevere offers over a dozen pies made in its wood-fired oven. These pizzas are fired up to 500 degrees before hitting your plate, so you know they are fire. The folks behind this spot also opened a plant-based pizza spot worth checking out too, Pizzeria Grano.
Address: 1190 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-1803
Fried Chicken French Toast from Jam Cafe
Donuts from Lee’s Donuts
Lee’s Donuts is the OG of the Vancouver donut scene and has been operating in the Granville Island Public Market since 1979. Lee’s sticks to the classics when it comes to donuts like their honey, chocolate glazed, and sugar rolled.
This spot just opened a pop-up in Metro Vancouver worth checking out if you can’t make it down to Granville Island.
Address: Inside Granville Island Public Market – 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-4021
Nashville Hot Chicken from The Downlow Chicken Shack
Vancouver’s first Nashville hot chicken spot, Downlow Chicken Shack, has quickly become a staple in the city’s foodie scene. Whether you’re obsessed with secret menu items like the Fries on the DL or just love that straight-up fried chicken, this joint is a must-try when you’re in Vancouver.
Address: 905 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 778-866-5662
Address: 6065 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Salmon Oshi Sushi from Miku
Miku waterfront first introduced Vancouver to Aburi pressed sushi over a decade ago in 2008 and ever since then, we cannot get enough of the flame-seared pressed sushi. The Salmon Oshi Sushi is by far the most popular and begins with a base of seasoned rice that then gets a thin piece of fresh salmon on top and finished with a thin slice of jalapeño.
Address: 200 Granville Street # 70, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-3900
Ice Cream Sandwiches from Made by Mister
These ice cream sandwiches are made with liquid nitrogen and local products in a ton of amazing flavours. Think Double Oreo, Matcha, and torched Crème Brûlée – this Yaletown neighbourhood spot is a must-hit for sweet treats.
Address: 1141 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-2833
Ramen from Ramen Danbo
With a fall and winter climate that mirrors Japan’s, it comes as no surprise that Vancouver too has an affinity for ramen spots. The noodle and soup bowls at Ramen Danbo feature broths rich in ‘umami’ flavour and noodles that are a little on the firm side making them ideal for slurping. There’s usually always a lineup at these spots, signalling it’s one of the best around.
Address: 1333 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-8112
Address: 1833 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-8977
Bagels from Rosemary Rocksalt
The savoury counterpart to donuts, Rosemary Rocksalt’s Montreal-style bagels have the most delightful chew that goes oh so well with their house-mixed cream cheese spreads. There are multiple flavours to choose from, but we are partial to their namesake Rosemary Rocksalt variety. Get a sandwich or take it with cream cheese, these bagels are top-notch and there’s no denying that.
Address: 2515 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-874-4570
Address: 1350 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-254-7202
Address: 1669 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-929-1817
Address: #715 – 333 Brooksbank Avenue, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-770-1595
Address: 11688 Steveston Highway, Richmond
Phone: 604-274-9800
Dim Sum from Kirin Seafood Restaurant
Address: 1172 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-682-8833
Address: 350 Gifford Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-528-8833
Address: 7900 Westminster Highway, Richmond
Phone: 604-303-8833
Wings from Phnom Penh
This Cambodian-Vietnamese restaurant has mastered the art of frying chicken wings to golden perfection, yet still locking in all the moisture and flavour inside. The wings are tossed in a blend of spices before getting a bath in the fryer. The skin is crispy while the meat inside is succulent, practically falling off the bones.
Address: 244 East Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-734-8898
With files from Gurleen Boparai and Hanna McLean