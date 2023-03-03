Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Check out these 21 fun events in Vancouver in March that won’t break the bank, like K Market, Jazz Jam, CelticFest, and more.

One-Time Only Events and Activities

What: K Market is the city’s first Korean culture market, and the all-day event is free to attend. Visit the Korean Community Centre to discover live entertainment, vendors for shopping, and delicious food to try.

When: March 4, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Korean Community Centre – 1320 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The city’s first International Women’s Day March is being held on Sunday, March 5, in Downtown Vancouver and is organized by a group of SFU students with support from the university’s Women’s Centre and the Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies department.

The event will begin at 12 pm at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square at Vancouver Art Gallery. Everyone is welcome to participate in Vancouver International Women’s Day March, including an Indigenous welcome ceremony, speeches from local community leaders and activists, and a march beginning at roughly 2 pm.

When: March 5, 2023

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Coquitlam Heritage hosts a celebration of its current exhibit at Mackin House as well as International Women’s Day. Attendees will hear from bakers Negin Etemadi, Kristina Joe, Asha Chaudhary and the Artisan Baker in Residence Delali Adiamah during a panel discussion exploring their various cultural bread traditions, stories, and legacies.

When: March 8, 2023

Time: 7 to 8 pm

Where: Zoom

Cost: Free

What: Until the end of winter, skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. And fun can be had no matter the weather, as a retractable roof covers the Shipyards Skate Plaza.

Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free, with the former being mandatory for skaters under the age of 12.

When: Daily until March 26, 2023

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: Vancouver Civic Theatres is hosting guided tours of the historic Orpheum theatre. The event is presented in partnership with the Downtown Vancouver BIA and the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame and will be sure to delight music fans, architecture enthusiasts, and history buffs.

When: March 4 and April 15, 2023

Time: 11 am and 1 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10, register online

What: QueerProv presents pay-what-you-can improv comedy shows every Wednesday at The Junction. Fill your laugh metre with theatre games, long-form laughs, and queer stories told by some of the city’s finest queer performers.

When: Every Wednesday

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Junction — 1138 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Pay-what-you-can, suggested $10. Purchase online

What: The 16th Annual Coastal Dance Festival brings Indigenous artists from across the country and around the world together to celebrate and showcase Indigenous dance. Highlights include artist-sharing events, festival stage performances, and more.

This year’s festival supports a cultural exchange with New Zealand, with the Coastal Dance debut of New Zealand Indigenous performing artist Rosie Te Rauawhea Belvie. Dancers of Damelahamid will travel to New Zealand this June to share their cultural knowledge at the biannual Indigenous performance festival, Kia Mau.

When: March 2 to 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Various prices with a number of free events, purchase online

What: ​Cory Weeds hosts the Jazz Jam at Shadbolt Centre, with local jazz musicians performing an improvised evening of music. Attendees of all ages and abilities are welcome to bring their own instruments to jam.

When: March 7, April 4 and May 2, 2023

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Shadbolt Centre for the Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Rockband Karaoke is a free event presented by Bonus Stage that features a massive 1,400-song catalogue to choose from.

Singers and gamers of all skill levels are welcome to dive into the Rockband catalogue full of hits from the 1960s to 2010s. Genres include classic rock, metal, hip hop, reggae, country, pop and more.

When: March 4 and April 8, 2023

Time: Pre-registration at 5:45 pm, event from 6 to 9:30 pm

Where: The Rec Room at The Amazing Brentwood – 1920 Willingdon Avenue #Unit 2106, Burnaby

Admission: Free, register online

What: Vancouver Writers Fest and Vancouver Public Library host whitewater guide Tamar Glouberman and boilermaker Hilary Peach in conversation about how they blazed their paths in industries traditionally dominated by men. The authors will be in discussion with host and news director Charmaine de Silva.

When: March 8, 2023

Time: 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Alice MacKay Room at Vancouver Public Library, Central Library – 350 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Western Canada’s largest annual Celtic celebration takes place on March 17 and 18 and features live performances on two stages, a curated marketplace, a family zone, a photo booth, food trucks, a beer tent, and more.

Celtic entertainment lined up for the free two-day event includes Jas Minh, the Irish Dancing Drag Queen, Eire Born Irish Dancers, The Whiskeydicks, Fight Outside featuring Brian O’Brien and Paul Caldwell, Lavengro, a pop-indie band from Derry, Ireland, and rising singer-songwriter Shane Beirne from Carrick on Shannon in Roscommon, Ireland.

When: March 17 to 18, 2023

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 to 9 pm (Saturday)

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Cost: Free

What: Eastside Flea features over 40 local vendors offering a variety of items, including handmade goods and vintage clothing, collectibles and plants, artisan foods and more. Each weekend event will also have food trucks on-site as well as casual games.

When: March 4 and 5, 11 and 12, 18 and 19, 25 and 26, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Eastside Studios – 550 Malkin Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: $3, no one turned away for lack of funds

What: The Canadian premiere exhibition of True to Place: stímetstexw tel xélte explores the artistic practice of 10 Northwest Coast Indigenous artists. The group exhibition is curated by artist and muralist Xémontalót Carrielynn Victor (Stó:lō) and spotlights a spectrum of colour palettes in paintings on a variety of mediums, such as canvas, wood, and digital creations.

When: Now until March 19, 2023. (Open Wednesday to Sunday until April)

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6-$13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

What: From tacos and tarot readings to DJs and vegan ice cream, the March Break Night Market is sure to offer everything that you are looking for plus some unique surprises.

The indoor/outdoor event will also serve up cocktails, bonfires, and live music. With over 30 food brands and businesses to discover, The Vegan Market is a great way to kick off the new season.

When: March 23, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Minimum donation of $2 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free.

Recurring Events and Activities Community Jam at The Improv Centre What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games and scenes, and more during the fun, interactive jam. When: The last Saturday of every month.

Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Bill Reid Gallery – Free Admission Day What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more. Guests can visit Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month. When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation Vancouver Art Gallery – By Donation Evenings What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display, including Guud san glans Robert Davidson: A Line That Bends But Does Not Break, Jin-Me Yoon’s About Time, and a SPOTLIGHT feature on Heiltsuk artist KC Hall. Vancouver Art Gallery offers admission with a minimum $5 donation every Tuesday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm. Any support you can provide the gallery is helpful towards its operations. Admission is also free for children and youth up to 18 years old, as well as gallery members and caregivers of persons with disabilities. When: Every Tuesday evening

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation, minimum $5. Admission is also free for children and youth up to 18 years old, as well as gallery members and caregivers of persons with disabilities.

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 25, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers’ Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 30, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods. There will also be live music and hot coffee and food to enjoy.

When: Every Sunday until April 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody