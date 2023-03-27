6 Vancouver food events happening this week: March 27 to April 2

This week, not only is the temperature giving us a tease of some real spring weather, but some awesome food events are taking place in the city, too.

From an Easter-themed boozy event for adults to a big food truck battle, this week is looking like a nice little preview of what the rest of spring has to offer.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver from March 27 to April 2.

One-Time Events

Maan Farms in Abbotsford is gearing up for a busy spring season, including a ’90s-themed boozy adult Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 1. If you love delicious Easter treats, adorable animals, and drinks with your friends, then the ’90s-themed Bunnies & Booze is the event for you! The egg-citing adults-only event begins with a Hoppy Hour where guests will enjoy wine or beer while dining on tasty dishes from Mama Maan’s Kitchen. There will also be a yummy Easter Cocktail available for purchase.

When: April 1, 2023

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: From $79, purchase online

Recurring Events

Filipino Restaurant Month

This month, the second annual Filipino Restaurant Month in Canada event kicks off, with restaurants participating across the country. From April 1 to 30, nine different Filipino restaurants in Vancouver and surrounding areas will be offering special menu offerings for diners to discover. From fast-food-style eats at Shameless Buns to traditional Sisig at Pampanga’s Cuisine, Vancouver’s restaurants have a lot to offer when it comes to food from the Philippines.

When: April 1 to 30

Where: Participating restaurants

The beginning of food truck season is nearly upon us, and there’s one event we’re particularly excited about: The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival’s Food Truck Wars. The three-day event pits some of Metro Vancouver’s best food trucks against each other for a battle of the best, with trophies in several categories up for grabs, including Best International and Best Between the Buns. Returning for its second year this spring, the Food Truck Wars event will run from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2, and will take place at the Langley Campus of Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU).

When: Friday, March 31 from 4 to 9 pm; Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2 from 11 am to 8 pm

Where: KPU Langley Campus — 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley

Tickets: By donation

Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea at Notch8

With the beginning of spring, it’s only fitting that the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s Notch8 has a new themed afternoon tea to suit the season. The main floor hotel dining destination has officially launched its new tea offering: Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea. Folks can enjoy this service Thursdays through Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm. The venue offers three seatings per day at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm.

When: Thursdays through Sundays at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: Book online

Bite of Burnaby is a month-long event that aims to support the city’s diverse dining establishments by offering special, affordably priced menus at participating restaurants. From March 1 to 31, the restaurants included in the festival will offer set menus ranging from $10 to $60. Check out the event’s website for the full list of participating restaurants.

When: March 1 to 31

Where: Various locations

Starting Friday, March 24, a new month-long paella series will be kicking off at Main Street’s Smitty’s Oyster House. During each of the four Fridays, Smitty’s Head Chef Alan Older will be collaborating with the city’s top chef to develop unique paella offerings. The first installment will feature Chef Alvaro Montes de Oca (Ubuntu Canteen, Hapa Izakaya). Each night will also include special wine features, plus late-night drink specials following the dinners.

When: Friday, March 31; Friday, April 7; and Friday, April 14 from 7 pm

Where: Smitty’s Oyster House — 3124 Main Street, Vancouver