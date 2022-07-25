9 Vancouver food events happening this week: July 25 to 31

Vancouver is hot hot hot this week, and we don’t just mean because of the heat dome.

This week there’s a packed roster of hot food events to check out, including Drag Bingo with a side of tacos, a Carribean drive-through, and festivals galore.

If you’re looking for something delicious to partake in this week, here are a few exciting food events to look forward to.

One-time only events

Drag Bingo Fundraiser at Tacofino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tacofino Van, Vic & Tofino (@tacofinolovesyou)

Tacofino is kicking off Vancouver Pride Weekend with their annual Drag Bingo Fundraiser and after party. Hosted by Carlotta Gurl, there will be tons of prizes up for grabs at the bingo portion of the event, and $10 gets you five rounds. At 5 pm the party will carry on with music from Lola Phyne & Friends until 7:30. Tacofino’s signature food and drink menu will be available for the duration of the event, too.

When: Friday, July 29, 3 pm

Where: Tacofino Taco Bar, 15 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $5 per person entry fee; reservations can be made by emailing [email protected]

Drive Thru Caribbean Food Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by stanleymarket (@stanleymarketcaribbean)

Surrey’s Stanley Market is putting on its very first Drive Thru Caribbean Food Festival this year, which will feature more than 35 authentic dishes to sample. From jerk chicken with rice and peas to Trinidad Doubles, this is a not-to-be-missed foodie event.

When: Sunday, July 31, 9 am to 7 pm

Where: Stanley Market, 10565 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Recurring events Harmony Arts Festival A 10-day festival celebrating art, food, entertainment, and all things easy summer living is starting up on the North Shore this week. There will be two food components to the festival: a Best of the West culinary event pairing some of the Lower Mainland’s best restaurants with wineries for a one-night-only experience, and the Park Royal Beachside Patio with plenty of food trucks. When: Friday, July 29 to August 7, 2022

Where: Various locations in West Vancouver (see website) Honda Celebration of Light 2022 This year marks 30 years of the Honda Celebration of Light, the world’s longest offshore fireworks display and Vancouver’s favourite summertime event. To celebrate this major milestone, this year’s festivities will feature a stacked line-up of entertainment, food trucks, and fun activities for any age. In addition to food vendors in the Morton Park Festival Zone, there will also be over 20 additional vendors at English Bay along Beach Avenue. From classic carnival fare like mini donuts and kettle corn to iconic Vancouver grub like JAPADOG, there’s going to be a ton to eat at this year’s festivities so be sure to bring your appetite. When: Wednesday, July 27: Canada, represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks

Canada, represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks Saturday, July 30: Spain, represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana Fireworks from 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Food starts at 1 pm

Spain, represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana Where: English Bay, Vancouver Fridays on Front Fridays on Front is a huge block party that takes place on Front Street in New Westminster – right by Pier Park – that highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. It runs every Friday evening from July 8 to July 22 and then again from August 5 to 19, between 5 and 9 pm. Local restaurants will be represented, as will a rotating roster of local food trucks. When: Every Friday from July 8 to July 22 and August 5 to August 19, 5 to 9 pm

Where: 600 blocks of Front Street, New Westminster TGIF: Thank Granville It’s Friday One of Vancouver’s best hidden-gem food festivals is happening all summer long and you’re going to want to bring your picnic blanket and your appetite. You’ll be able to fill up from your favourite food trucks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until August 28 from 11:30 am to 7 pm. When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until August 28, 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Fir Street and West 10th Avenue, Vancouver North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live Shipyard Plaza in North Vancouver transforms into a vibrant, high-energy night market every Friday night. The spring and summer series features live music, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, a beer garden, and, of course, lots of food trucks. Stanley Park Brewing will be setting up a space called The Patio, a huge beer garden where you can soak up the sun while also enjoying the live performances. When: Every Friday until September 2, 2022, 3 to 10 pm

Where: Shipbuilders’ Square, 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver Richmond Night Market 2022 The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine; there are over 500 different international food items this year. When: Now until October 10, 2022, 7 pm to midnight (Friday), 6 pm to midnight (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station), Richmond

The free weekly community event is presented by Fort Langley Project and features over 40 local vendors, food trucks and drinks vendors, live entertainment, and more.

When: Every Friday until October 7, 2022, 5 to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley