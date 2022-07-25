BC heatwave alert: Weather warning in effect for province

Weather warnings have blanketed the province as the first heat event of the summer has officially arrived.

On Monday, July 25, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued weather warnings for much of BC, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

According to ECCC, a heatwave will impact the province this week starting on Monday and lasting until Friday or Saturday, thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure.

“The peak daytime high temperatures are expected from Wednesday to Friday. Then, a slow cooling trend is likely next weekend,” said ECCC.

It’ll be hottest in the late afternoon and early evening and the coolest near sunrise.

In Metro Vancouver, daytime high temperatures will be 31° to 35° inland and 25° to 29° by the water. It’ll be around 15° to 17° in the early morning hours.

Here’s a look at the weather this week:

It’ll be sunny and clear for the next week. According to The Weather Network, it’ll feel a lot hotter than the actual temperature, feeling as hot as 38 ° at times.

Officials expect an “increase in health and safety risks” and advise the public to take precautions.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and the worsening of some health conditions,” said ECCC.

ECCC reminds British Columbians that extreme heat can affect everyone, so take precautions. Those at the greatest risk are children, older adults, pregnant women, people working or exercising outdoors, and people with chronic illnesses.

For resources on heat-related illnesses, you can check out HealthLink BC or call them at 8-1-1.