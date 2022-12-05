11 Vancouver food events happening this week: December 5 to 11

The days may be feeling shorter, but our calendars – and stomachs – have certainly been feeling more full lately.

With more Christmas cocktail pop-ups than you can shake a stick at, plus both a Krampus-themed market and an Italian market happening this week, Vancouver has no shortage of fun foodie events to check out.

Here are our top choices for food events to check out in Vancouver from December 5 to 11.

One-time only events

A popular and unusual Christmas market is returning to Vancouver in December, and Krampus — St. Nick’s demonic cousin — will be making an appearance. This month, from Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11, OH Studio and Strange Fellows Brewing will be teaming up to present Krampusmarkt, an old-world-inspired festival. In addition to wares from over 30 vendors, you’ll also be able to try this year’s Krampus, a Belgian-style Abbey Double made with Belgian candy sugar and dark malts.

When: December 9 to 11 from 6 pm to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Strange Fellows Brewing — 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 for opening reception before 8 pm on Friday, then $5 after 8 pm. $5 general admission for Saturday and Sunday

Buon Natale! Christmas is coming early to Vancouver’s Italian Cultural Centre this month. The annual Il Centro Christmas Market is taking place on Sunday, December 11, and will feature everything you need to get into the holiday spirit. Attendees of the free market will discover over 30 vendors selling one-of-a-kind gifts and goods. And yes, there will be lots of tasty Italian treats being served as well. Past years of the Il Centro Christmas Market have seen a variety of delicious Italian eats available, including Christmas cookies, honey, chocolate, local liquors, wine, and much more.

When: December 11 from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, East Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

Lalet Meyhanesi Pop-Up at Nancy Go Yaya

Head to Bao Bei this Tuesday, December 6 for a special, one-night-only “Istanbul drinking house-themed party” at the space that was formerly the Nancy Go Yaya restaurant. Expect Turkish pub food by chef Deniz Tarakcioglu, local wine and beer, as well as cocktails, music, and good times. Tickets are $65 per person.

When: Tuesday, December 6 from 5:30 pm until late

Where: 265 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $65 per person

