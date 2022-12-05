11 Vancouver food events happening this week: December 5 to 11
The days may be feeling shorter, but our calendars – and stomachs – have certainly been feeling more full lately.
With more Christmas cocktail pop-ups than you can shake a stick at, plus both a Krampus-themed market and an Italian market happening this week, Vancouver has no shortage of fun foodie events to check out.
Here are our top choices for food events to check out in Vancouver from December 5 to 11.
One-time only events
Krampusmarkt 2022
A popular and unusual Christmas market is returning to Vancouver in December, and Krampus — St. Nick’s demonic cousin — will be making an appearance. This month, from Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11, OH Studio and Strange Fellows Brewing will be teaming up to present Krampusmarkt, an old-world-inspired festival. In addition to wares from over 30 vendors, you’ll also be able to try this year’s Krampus, a Belgian-style Abbey Double made with Belgian candy sugar and dark malts.
When: December 9 to 11 from 6 pm to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 4 pm (Sunday)
Where: Strange Fellows Brewing — 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: $15 for opening reception before 8 pm on Friday, then $5 after 8 pm. $5 general admission for Saturday and Sunday
Il Centro Christmas Market
Buon Natale! Christmas is coming early to Vancouver’s Italian Cultural Centre this month. The annual Il Centro Christmas Market is taking place on Sunday, December 11, and will feature everything you need to get into the holiday spirit. Attendees of the free market will discover over 30 vendors selling one-of-a-kind gifts and goods. And yes, there will be lots of tasty Italian treats being served as well. Past years of the Il Centro Christmas Market have seen a variety of delicious Italian eats available, including Christmas cookies, honey, chocolate, local liquors, wine, and much more.
When: December 11 from 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, East Vancouver
Tickets: Free, register online
Lalet Meyhanesi Pop-Up at Nancy Go Yaya
View this post on Instagram
Head to Bao Bei this Tuesday, December 6 for a special, one-night-only “Istanbul drinking house-themed party” at the space that was formerly the Nancy Go Yaya restaurant. Expect Turkish pub food by chef Deniz Tarakcioglu, local wine and beer, as well as cocktails, music, and good times. Tickets are $65 per person.
When: Tuesday, December 6 from 5:30 pm until late
Where: 265 E Pender Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $65 per person
Recurring events
A Christmas Cocktail Story
A Christmas Cocktail Story will happen every evening at the Dalina in Chinatown, complete with retro eats and some seriously festive cocktails. The food menu, created by Chef Karl Gregg of Rosie’s BBQ, will be a spin on traditional Americana holiday dishes – think Pigs in a Blanket, Deviled Eggs, a cheeseball, and a classic shrimp cocktail. As for the drinks, guests can expect options with names like Santa Jack (the evening’s welcome punch), a Christmas Old Fashioned, and The Lump of Coal.
When: Until December 23 starting at 6:30 pm nightly
Where: Dalina, 687 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $36.50 per person
Canadian Christmas Festival
‘Tis the season for holiday fun, and a new festival on Granville Island is bringing cheer to the neighbourhood right up until Christmas Eve. The first annual Canadian Christmas Festival, hosted by The Vancouver Fish Company, started this past weekend and will happen every Friday to Sunday until December 24. From 12 to 8 pm, attendees of the free event will discover local artisan vendors, enjoy tasty seasonal treats, and more on the boardwalk in front of the popular restaurant.
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until December 24 from 12 to 8 pm
Where: The Vancouver Fish Company – 1517 Anderson Street, Granville Island, Vancouver
Tinseltown Christmas Pop-up Bar
Tinseltown Bar is transforming the Vancouver Alpen Club into a winter wonderland starting on Tuesday, November 15. Every day is Christmas at the seasonal pop-up bar, where you’ll feel like you’ve walked right into a Hallmark movie. Guests will enjoy a tasty, themed drink upon arrival, Christmas tunes, festive drinks, and loads of holiday fun. There will also be characters to interact with during your 90-minute time slot.
When: Until December 31, various times
Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: $19 per person; purchase online
Vancouver Christmas Market 2022
The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and the city’s largest and longest-running Christmas Market officially returns this week. Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 12 to December 24. A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures to discover. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.
When: Until December 24; from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (November 26 to December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)
Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Adult tickets start at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) start at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) start at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online
Main St. Brewing’s Miracle on Main Street Toy Drive
For the third year, Main St. Brewing is bringing back its annual toy drive in support of the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre. From December 1 to 12, the community is invited to drop off a toy, game, piece of sports equipment, or gift card worth at least $10 at the brewery (261 E 7th Avenue). In exchange, you’ll receive a complimentary flight of its staple beers as well as entry into its holiday draws.
When: Until December 12
Where: Main St. Brewing, 261 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver
H Tasting Lounge’s Winterlust
The waterfront spot, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver, will be offering Winterlust, a seriously Insta-worthy setup, on its patio starting October 30 through December. Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling. Guests can book for up to six people, and there’s a minimum spend, not including taxes and gratuity.
When: Through December
Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: Reservations
Mabuhay Pop-Up by Mark Singson at Bao Bei
View this post on Instagram
The newest pop-up from Chef Mark Singson is a four-week dinner series featuring an a la carte, small plate menu of Filipino eats, kicking off today, Monday, November 28. Every Monday night for the next four weeks, pop by the Chinatown restaurant to check out the menu and drink program – no tickets or reservations are required.
When: Every Monday until December 19, from 5:30 pm
Where: Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie, 163 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience
Taking place at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus), this immersive, pop-up cocktail experience has guests enter the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast, but with boozy drinks. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure, all blended into one.
When: Until January 2023
Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: $45 per person, purchase online
With files from Daily Hive Staff