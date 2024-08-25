6 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: August 26 to September 1
Just because the end of August is in sight doesn’t mean the fun food events end here.
From the return of the PNE Fair to the ultimate rib festival, here are six can’t-miss food events happening in and around Vancouver
One-time-only events
Halal Ribfest
Founded in Toronto, The Halal Ribfest is set to be a much bigger event this year, with stops in BC, Alberta, Ontario, and several American states. The tour will arrive in Vancouver on August 30 and is calling itself “the ultimate Halal BBQ experience.” The event will feature halal food vendors offering everything from shawarma to burgers to South African BBQ, as well as ice cream stalls and beverage options.
When: August 30
Where: Holland Park — 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Tickets: Available online
Recurring
PNE Fair
From August 17 to September 2, ticket holders can visit the fairgrounds and indulge in delicious grub from dozens of our favourite local vendors. From mini donuts to wood-fired pizza to sizzling BBQ, we made a list of all the eats you can expect at this year’s fair.
When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (closed on August 19 and 26)
Time: 11 am to 11 pm
Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages three and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can be purchased in advance, and season passes are also available.
Fort Langley Night Markets
Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment. Even better, admission to the night market is free!
When: Every Friday from June 28 to September 27, 2024
Time: 5 to 10 pm
Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley
Admission: Free
Junction Public Market
The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market will be free to visit!
When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Richmond Night Market
When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: Available on-site
The Vegan Market
The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its biweekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach. A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.
When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Locarno Beach
Admission: Free
With files from Daniel Chai
