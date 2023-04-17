BC’s live spot prawn season is nearly upon us, and for anyone who’s a fan of this sweet, white-spotted crustacean, that means it’s time to act fast and get some of these bad boys while you can.

For those looking to plan ahead, we’ve got great news: BC Live Spot Prawns pre-orders are now open for the 2023 season.

The owner-operated, small business based out of Ladner has opened pre-orders on its website, which means you can lock down some prawns in advance.

Limited pre-order slots are available for Ladner pickup or Greater Vancouver home delivery starting May 16, the business shares.

“Everyone always looks forward to the live spot prawn season,” says Darin Chung of BC Live Spot Prawns & Seafood.

“We appreciate the support from our customers and the community over the last few years, and we can’t wait to bring BC live spot prawns from our boats to everyone’s dinner table again!”

BC Live Spot Prawns & Seafood also shared its commitment to “keep the prices reasonable” despite rising operating costs.

“It is our goal to try to hold prices close to last year’s,” adds Chung. “There is also a high demand for export, but we will keep our prawns local for everyone to enjoy.”

To learn more about Spot Prawn season and how to prepare them, check out this feature.

Oh, and don’t forget to mark your calendar to celebrate the season of the delectable seafood, as Vancouver’s Spot Prawn Festival is set to officially return on Sunday, May 28 at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf.