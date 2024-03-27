10 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this April

Spring is here and with it are so many great food events happening in and around Vancouver.

From a special collaborative dinner with a chef from a Michelin-star restaurant in Kyoto to so many food truck events, here are nine food events you won’t want to miss.

Lurra visits Published on Main

Kyoto’s celebrated, one Michelin-starred Lurra is visiting Vancouver for a very special chef collaboration event at Published on Main this April. Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson of Published on Main and Jacob Kear of Lurra are creating an exclusive dining experience, highlighting both chefs’ love for foraging and celebrating nature and seasonality — from Vancouver to Japan. Guests can expect an 11-course tasting journey reflective of the seasons of our West Coast and Kyoto. Ingredients may include fresh foraged mountain vegetables, BC fire morels, and local seafood.

When: April 28

Time: 6 pm

Where: Published on Main — 3593 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $325 per person

Hot Chefs and Cool Jazz

Enjoy live chef cooking stations featuring exclusive dishes designed for this event only, paired with award-winning wines, accompanied by live jazz music, and emceed by none other than Dawn Chubai. This year’s Jazz band will the Miles Black Octet.

When: April 19

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $185

An Evening in Spain: A Culinary Journey with Antonio Romero

Visit everything Spain has to offer without having to leave the city. Antonio Romero is hosting an evening in Spain featuring plenty of Spanish tapas, a live ham carving station, and plenty of music and entertainment. Drinks will also be available to purchase, and the dress code is “Casual Elegant.”

When: April 5

Where: 1263 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $55 online, $65 at the door

The Trail of Coffee

Ever wanted to learn more about coffee and where it came from? Well, this is the event for you. You can anticipate live music, food vendors, and plenty of coffee demonstrations throughout the day. There will be a Latte Art Contest where expert baristas put their skills to the test, as well as a mixology show featuring all sorts of coffee-based cocktails.

When: Saturday, April 20

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: $25 to $35

Second Annual Food Truck Festival @ UBC

This event features over 20 food trucks alongside an artisan market with plenty of local vendors. What’s even better is that entry is free, meaning you can spend all your hard-earned cash on enjoying as much food as possible.

When: April 4 and 5

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: UBC Commons

Tickets: Free online

You know what’s better than going to Science World? Going to Science World with no kids and some tasty alcoholic beverages. Watch some of the city’s most talented bartenders showcase the science behind their tastiest drinks. You’ll also enjoy some delicious food samples and witness some pretty neat science shows. Plus, you get access to all the coolness Science World has to offer.

When: April 11

Time: 8 to 11 pm

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Cost: $185

Featuring craft drinks, delicious food, and live music, what more could you ask for? Each ticket comes with three drink tokens, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy whatever drinks your heart desires.

When: April 14

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: $49

On April 19, the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be coming to Langley for its third annual Food Truck Wars 2024, pitting truck against truck for awards in multiple categories. You’ll have the chance to eat some delicious meals and vote for your favourite trucks. The festival is also teaming up with KPU Brew for site-wide beer and wine service. You can find a full list of participating trucks here.

When: Friday, April 19, 3 to 9 pm

Saturday, April 20, 11 am to 9 pm

Sunday, April 21, 11 am to 8 pm

Where: KPU Langley — 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley

Cost: Entry by donation

Coquitlam Community Fest

Missed the previous food truck festivals? Don’t worry, there’s another one for you to check out. Expect plenty of food trucks, live local music, arts and crafts, a BC Shop Local marketplace, and much more! Plus, tickets are free!

When: April 27 and 28

Time: 11 am to 8 pm Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm Sunday

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Tickets: Free online

Hawksworth Restaurant Collaboration Dinner with Montreal Chef Marc-André Royal

This collaborative dinner will feature a seven-course menu showcasing locally sourced ingredients. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in dishes such as snow crab and Nordic shrimp, watercress velouté and roasted rabbit saddle, sweetbreads cotechino, fiddlehead, and morel sauce, expertly prepared by the culinary maestros. To enhance the dining experience, optional wine pairings, thoughtfully selected from Hawksworth’s renowned wine list by esteemed sommelier Chris Reilly, will be offered. The dessert course, lemon tart, elderflower ice cream, and toasted meringue, will be masterfully created by pastry chef Marissa Gonzalez.

When: April 16

Where: 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $198 per person

