15 things to do in Vancouver this week: September 20 to 26

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Welcome to fall, everyone! As the season changes this week, one thing that remains is that there are a bunch of great events to check out.

From pop-up roller skating to outdoor movies, UBLVD WKNDS and more, here are 15 things to keep you busy this week.

What: Rolla Skate Club hosts an “Out of this World” Pop-Up Roller Rink at the Shipyards Commons in North Vancouver. Lace-up your rollerskates or rent a pair to blast off to another dimension. For ages 16+, and BC Vaccine Card will be required for entry.

When: September 24, 2021

Time: 7 to 10pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: $18 with your own rollerskates; $25 with rental skates. Book online

What: Back to the Future In Concert will have two shows on September 24 and 25. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Alan Silvestri, known for his work on other classic films like Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Forrest Gump, and more recently was behind some of the work on Marvel’s Avengers franchise. The show will feature a hi-def screen displaying all of Marty McFly’s adventures as the full symphony orchestra performs Silvestri’s score in sync with the movie.

When: September 24 and 25, 2021

Time: 7 pm (Friday), 2 pm (Saturday)

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting at $32.25 purchase online

What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s month-long celebration invites participants to envision a post-pandemic world brightened through creative exploration and artistic expression. Events include socially distanced outdoor and pre-registered indoor events, pre-recorded videos, livestream presentations, self-guided activities, and more to discover.

When: September 24 to October 24, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: BC Lions take on Saskatchewan Roughriders in CFL action at BC Place on September 24.

When: September 24, 2021

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is a gravity-fed coaster that starts at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain. Each ticket for the Eagle Express includes a ride on the chairlift. The track has a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 ft) over its 1.7-km-long (1.1 miles) winding distance through the forest overlooking vistas. Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/hr (25 mph).

When: Thursdays to Sundays until September 26, 2021

Time: There are 80 ride slots each hour from 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various with some restrictions, buy online

What: The Oakridge Park Charity Dog Competition will take place right outside the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in the plaza. It’s happening on Thursday, September 23, and it’s a free outdoor event, so you don’t need a ticket or reservation. If your best friend is your dog, then you’ll definitely want to bring them along. They’re going to have a portrait studio where you can have your photo taken with your dog. Plus, there will be special treats, but probably mostly dog treats, and giveaways.

When: September 23, 2021

Time: TBD

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel Plaza – 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Look Towards the Sun at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden What:The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden’s newest exhibition is Look Towards the Sun, an artistic exchange between Lam Wong, a Chinese Canadian diaspora artist from Hong Kong, and Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun, an artist of Cowichan and Syilx First Nations ancestry. Yuxweluptun’s paintings celebrate and assert Indigenous ways of living and being while shining a light on Indigenous title, rights, and sovereignty on unceded territories. Wong’s paintings and contemplations as an immigrant inspire his practice as the Garden’s artist-in-residence. Looking Towards the Sun also includes a personal response to the horrific findings of the remains of 215 children buried at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, the school that Yuxweluptun is a survivor of. When: Wednesday to Sunday, September 23 to December 23, 2021

Time: 10 am to 4 pm, last entry time at 3 pm (September), 10 am to 3 pm, last entry time at 3 pm (October)

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden – 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: $12-$32, purchase Online

What: Vancouver Civic Theatres presents the Sunset Cinema Series, free outdoor movies on Wednesdays in September in Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza. Anyone attending should also bring a chair or blanket to sit on for the screening. The film on September 22 is Spider-Man: Far From Home.

When: September 22, 2021

Time: Film starts at dusk

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza – 650 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: One of hip-hop’s biggest rap groups, Migos will be performing in Vancouver at the PNE Forum on September 24. The Georgia-based trio, which includes Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff, has released over a dozen gold and platinum singles and two multi-platinum albums. On top of the release of their latest album, Culture III, they’re well known for hits such as “Walk It Talk It,” “Bad and Boujee,” and “Motorsport.” They’ll be joined by Smiley and Ruts World at the all-ages event.

When: September 24, 2021

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: PNE Forum – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $68.50, purchase online

What: The 2021 Shipyards Festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 25. The one-day event will feature four music stages that will see concerts played throughout the day. Performances include Bedouin Soundclash, The Zolas, Astrocolour, XL the Band, IAMTHELIVING, and Small Town Artillery, to name a few. In addition to live concerts, the festival will also include activities and attractions such as a Seaspan Family Zone, face-painting, balloon arts, and crafts.

When: September 25, 2021

Time: 12 to 10 pm

Where: Lower Lonsdale, The Shipyards, and Lonsdale Quay

Cost: Free

What: UBLVD WKNDS features live music, food and drinks, and fun games at an outdoor lounge space on University Boulevard on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons in September. Discover restaurants like Steve’s Poke Bar, Jamjar Canteen, Browns Crafthouse and Downlow Chicken Shack as well as some of UBC’s newest dining options. Then enjoy treats from Rain or Shine or Chatime while enjoying performances by Phil Bo, Mark Woodyard, Olin Brinx and Johnny Jover and art by Michael Bock.

When: Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons until September 25, 2021

Time: 4 pm to 8 pm (Friday) and 12 pm to 4 pm (Saturdays)

Where: 6111 University Boulevard, located next to UBC Academic Core

Cost: Free

What: Three outdoor movies will be shown at Nat Bailey Stadium this week, with entry by donation (suggested donation is $10 per person). All donations will go towards the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation.

Each film has a baseball theme, beginning with the 1992 classic A League of Their Own on Thursday, September 23. Field of Dreams will be shown on Friday, September 24, while The Rookie can be seen on Saturday, September 25. The events are being put on by outdoor movie company Fresh Air Cinema, in collaboration with Fortis BC and the Vancouver Canadians.

When: September 23, 24 and 25, 2021

Time: Gates open at 6:30 pm for each event, with the movies beginning at 7:30 pm each night

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation, suggested donation is $10 per person. Purchase online.

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take the pitch against FC Dallas in MLS action at BC Place. Before the game, enjoy The Warmup pre-game street party presented by Phillips Brewing. The 19+ event takes place outside the stadium prior to kickoff, from 2 to 7 pm. Live DJs and food trucks will be on hand, with $5 beers for sale. Entry is free, but capacity is limited for the Warmup, which is now located at Robson and Beatty, across the street from Terry Fox Plaza.

When: September 25, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Car Free Days is holding a month-long festival that features a series of small events, including markets, bike rides, a Car Free Chill Day, and more.

When: Now until September 25, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free, donations to Car Free Vancouver Society are much appreciated

What: The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local products returns to Vancouver on September 26, 2021. This one-of-a-kind, ultra-meaty outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally sourced products and ingredients at the event site at Pacific Boulevard and Carrall Street. Brewery & The Beast aims to educate guests about becoming conscientious consumers and buying local, all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.

When: September 26, 2021

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place – 811 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: $165.95 plus GST and Service Fees, purchase online