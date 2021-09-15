Please note: While British Columbia is currently in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan, mask wearing is required in all indoor public spaces. Please adhere to other COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing. If you are sick, please stay home.

The Moon and Back Gallery is back and has reopened in a massive new space just down the road from their previous location in Richmond.

They kept three of their most-loved rooms from their old place but have brought in a ton of never-before-seen installations.

With new engaging exhibits and truly something for everyone for their third season, you’ll want to check it out this fall.

Sideways room

You can get really creative with videos and photos in this perception-defying room.

2-D Cafe

The enclosed room is exactly like you’ve walked onto the page of a colouring book. Get cozy with a cup of “coffee” here.

Neon wall

If you love the aesthetic of neon signs, then you’ll love this wall. You might want to bring your sunglasses with you because it’s incredibly bright.

Rosy street

With a phone booth and little bus stop, this giant floral wall is a bit like a London daydream.

Computer kaleidoscope room

Probably the number one room you’ll want time with at the gallery, the Kaleidoscope room is like walking into a computer with screens on the floor and all around you. The scenes cycle through several different video displays. This one will make you feel like you’re in a surreal version of the Shibuya crossing in Japan.

Infinity lights mirrored room

One of the rooms that moved with them into the new space, it’s very trippy to wander around the colour-changing lights surrounded by mirrors.

Life-sized billiards

Something for all the Instagram partners and boyfriends to play with while they aren’t busy taking photos of their significant other is this – a billiards but make it soccer space.

Floral wedding wonderland

The Moon and Back Gallery told Daily Hive that they’ve gotten inquiries about weddings specifically so they could use this room, where a glass catwalk across flowers takes you down an aisle lined with more flowers and chandeliers.

Metallic kaleidoscope room

A bit like a funhouse, this pointy-mirrored space changes colours and feels super futuristic and spacey.

New to the gallery is a pop-up space that will feature special rooms with partners. Right now, the space is in partnership with Chatime and there are two photo-op spaces – a giant boba and holographic swing room – to check out.

There’s also a new kids’ space with interactive digital drawing, a ball pit, and immersive gaming.

A couple of COVID-19 rules to note: they have hand sanitizer and timed ticket entry with restrictions on how many people can be in each space. However, you don’t have to show your vaccine card (because of their designation as a gallery) and you are able to take your mask off for photos.

You can learn more and check out these and so many more spaces at the Moon and Back Gallery.