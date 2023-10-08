20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: October 9 to 15

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

October is rolling along and there’s lots of seasonal fun to discover this week! From Adam Sandler to Canuck Country Rocks, Chowder Chowdown and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver from October 9 to 15.

What: The Vancouver Canucks Alumni are hosting its highly anticipated Canuck Country Rocks on Thursday, October 12 at the Commodore Ballroom. Presented by FASKEN, the event invites hockey fans and country music lovers to join forces to support the Rick Hansen Foundation.

Stars performing during the concert include two-time CCMA Female Artist of the Year winner and Juno winner Meghan Patrick, Canadian Country Music Association Award winner and multiple Juno nominee Aaron Pritchett, and host and former hockey player JoJo Mason.

When: October 12, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $49-$79 plus fees. Purchase online

What: Shop for whatever your witchy, gothic, nerdy or geeky heart desires at the All Hallows’ Eve Craft Market. Over 60 vendors from across Metro Vancouver and the Valley will be in attendance, with haunted houses, skulls, wands, oddities and more being sold.

When: October 14 and 15, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Sapperton Pensioners Hall – 318 Keary Street, New Westminster

Admission: $2; children 12 and under are free.

What: WorkBC, the Government of BC’s access point to the world of work, is hosting the 2023 North Shore Job Fair on Wednesday, October 11. From jobs at Grouse Mountain, ICBC, Parq Vancouver and more, you’ll recognize almost every employer looking to hire for hundreds of positions. And the job fair is accessible, free, and open to everyone.

When: October 11, 2023

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Dageraad is hosting a celebration of bottle-aged and bottle-conditioned beers, and you’re invited to the party.

Enjoy these complex brews in a small and intimate setting at the Dageraad brewery, where you can chat with some of the brewers. Slow Beer: The Bottle Episode features rare bottles from Dageraad’s own cellar, Belgium’s Guezerie Tilquin, and unique offerings from Washington, Oregon and Alberta breweries such as Holy Mountain, Fair Isle, E9, Upright Brewing, and local favourites like Temporal Ales, Strange Fellows, Four Winds, 33 Acres, Powell, Ile Sauvage, and Xhale Brewing.

Admission includes entry and all beer, with no tokens or drink tickets at the event. Between 2 Buns Burgers will also be keeping everyone full with tasty smash burgers.

When: October 14, 2023

Time: 1 to 5:30 pm

Where: Dageraad Brewing – 114 – 3191 Thunderbird Crescent, Burnaby

Tickets: $65; purchase online

What: American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio feature aerialists and acrobats, thrilling motorcycle stunts, and of course, hilarious clowns in their crowd-pleasing, animal-free shows.

The Osario Family has been entertaining audiences around North America for over 100 years, with Great Grandfather Osorio launching the original Circo Osorio in Mexico in the 1920s.

When: October 12 to 16, 2023 (Richmond), October 19 to 30, 2023 (Coquitlam)

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Lansdowne Centre – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond; Coquitlam Centre – 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

Tickets: $25 for ages 11 and up and $10 for ages 10 and under. Purchase online

What: Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular destination for families and adventurers, is open for another season of summer fun.

Greendale Acre’s iconic maze is celebrating a quarter-century milestone in 2023, and the design of the massive cornfield pays tribute to its 25-year history.

When: Now until October 31, 2023

Time: Various times. Check opening hours online

Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Ages two and under, over 75 years and dogs are free. Memberships are also available.

What: The Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown will treat seafood lovers to delicious eats from 12 accomplished chefs as they compete for the championship title. Each chef will be creating a unique, ocean-friendly chowder using Ocean Wise Recommended seafood.

Each ticket to the event includes access to all 12 chowder stations, in addition to complimentary beverages from local craft beer, wine, and spirit producers. At the end of the night, guests will be able to cast their votes for this year’s People’s Choice Award.

When: October 12, 2023

Time: 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre, UBC, Vancouver

Tickets: $75 per person

What: Vancouver visual artist David Wilson will unveil his latest collection at VisualSpace Gallery this month. “The Ground Beneath My Feet” features an entirely fresh and comprehensive body of work for the acclaimed artist, and the solo exhibition runs from October 12 to 28.

When: Tuesday to Saturday from October 12 to 28, 2023

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: VisualSpace Gallery, 3352 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s three-week-long celebration invites participants to creatively explore and artistically express themselves through workshops, live shows, and more.

When: Now until October 15, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Comedy legend Adam Sandler is heading back out on the road, and he’s kicking off his brand new comedy tour right here in Vancouver, BC, this fall.

Sandler is easily one of the most celebrated comedians of all time, known for many classic and arguably iconic comedy films following a successful stint on Saturday Night Live in the early ’90s.

When: October 12, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: posAbilities’ 19th Annual INCLUSION Art Show & Sale showcases the work of 200 artists with diverse abilities, disabled people, and those identifying as having a disability. Shop for original pieces, including paintings, pottery, jewellery, and more.

Heritage Hall is a fully accessible venue, and ASL interpretation will be provided. You can also meet the artists and enjoy art demonstrations during this Community Inclusion Month event.

When: October 12, 2023

Time: 10:30 am to 7:30 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: By donation, purchase online

What: The Canucks begin the new NHL season at Rogers Arena this week with a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on October 11.

When: October 11, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: ‘Tis the season for macabre movies, and horror fans will be in heaven when the Vancouver Horror Show Film Festival (VHS) returns to more theatres than ever this fall.

The sixth annual VHS is haunting screens in Vancouver from October 13 to 15 and Burnaby from October 20 to 22.

The full festival lineup includes 41 short films and six feature-length films from all over the world. VHS also features red-carpet events, industry panels, filmmaker Q&As, a screenplay competition, and more.

When: October 13 to 15, 2023 (Vancouver), October 20 to 22, 2023 (Burnaby)

Time: Various times

Where: Scotiabank Theatre – 900 Burrard Street, Vancouver (Vancouver), Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis at Metrotown – 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby (Burnaby)

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Applause! Musical Society presents Curtains, a musical comedy whodunit filled with charming tunes and a cast full of suspects. Curtains is an eight-time Tony nominee including for Best Musical.

When: October 13 to 15, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Friday and Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Arts Umbrella – 1400 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30 plus fees, purchase online

What: MastersFX Monster Museum will open its doors to horror fans just in time for Halloween season this October.

Guests to the eerie 5000 sq ft space will discover 80 exhibits of hand-crafted monsters, creatures, and characters from popular movies and TV shows from the award-winning special effects studio.

When: Opening day on October 14, 2023. Additional dates leading up to Halloween

Time: Various time slots

Where: MastersFX Monster Museum — 4185 Dawson Street, Burnaby

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Get more art into your life at the 13th Annual North Shore Art Crawl. Local galleries, community centres, businesses and art schools open their doors and invite the public in to celebrate the talent of area artists by showcasing their works and their passions.

Discover a wide range of art forms at 69 venues, including painting, jewellery, pottery, textiles, graphic design, glass, sculpture and photography. A number of venues will even have demos and art activities that you can partake in.

When: October 13 to 15, 2023 (select venues will be open for Friday opening-night receptions)

Time: 7 to 9 pm (Friday), 11 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations

Admission: Free

What: Janice Bannister, the founder of Laughter Zone 101 Comedy School, is celebrating 20 years of sharing the language of laughs in 2023. She will be roasted and toasted by her fellow comedians and students at the House of Comedy in New West.

Bannister’s comedy credits include Just for Laughs, CBC, and being a two-time winner of BC’s Funniest Female Comic. She is also the producer of F is for Funny and is featured in the documentary “Comedy Doula.”

When: October 14, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Tickets starting from $12, purchase online

What: Calling all cocktail connoisseurs! A cross-Canada celebration of bars, bartenders, and their delicious drinks is returning to Vancouver this week.

There are 16 Vancouver bars and restaurants participating in this year’s Signature Cocktail Week, each serving up three signature cocktail creations featuring St-Rémy brandy. The top bar chosen nationally will receive the chance to execute a pop-up of its establishment in New York City.

When: October 15 to 22, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Participating venues around Vancouver

What: The 2023 UBC Apple Festival has something for fruit connoisseurs of all ages to enjoy. Now in its 32nd year, the huge apple celebration gives attendees a chance to learn about the diversity of apples as well as taste a number of rare and peculiar varieties.

There will also be live entertainment, an apple and apple tree sale, and a food fair onsite.

When: October 14 and 15, 2023

Time: Various time slots from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden – 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $8 for early bird admission; purchase online. Early bird pricing is in effect until Monday, October 2. Children seven years and under can enter for free with a paying adult.

What: Arts Club Theatre Company presents a millennial take on the classic Cyrano de Bergerac. Meet lifelong romantic Isabelle, who helps her friend Kristin with a rebound romance but soon discovers that love can get complicated quickly. Written by Christine Quintana and directed by Jivesh Parasram.

When: Now until October 29, 2023

Time: Various show times

Where: Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre – 162 West 1st Avenue #203, Vancouver

Tickets: From $25, purchase online