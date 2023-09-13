Adam Sandler kicks off new comedy tour in Vancouver next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Comedy legend Adam Sandler is heading back out on the road, and he’s kicking off his brand new comedy tour right here in Vancouver, BC, this fall.

Tickets for the Rogers Arena show go on sale this Thursday, with presale at noon before general on-sale begins Friday at noon through Ticketmaster.ca.

The Vancouver show is scheduled for October 12.

Sandler is on a 25-city run, which begins here and ends in Denver. The tour heading to Vancouver follows another one that the star of movies like The Wedding Singer and Happy Gilmore successfully sold out earlier this year, Adam Sandler Live.

Toronto in November is his only Canadian stop on the “I Missed You” tour.

Sandler is easily one of the most celebrated comedians of all time, known for many classic and arguably iconic comedy films — none more iconic than Jack and Jill — following a successful stint on Saturday Night Live in the early ’90s.

Earlier this year, Sandler received a coveted award, becoming the 24th recipient of the Mark Twain Prize, which recognizes individuals who have impacted American society the way that Twain had in his time.

Sandler is also known for his comedic musical chops, so don’t be surprised if he picks up a guitar during the show.

What’s your all-time favourite Sandler film? Let us know in the comments.