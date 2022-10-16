20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: October 17 to 23

Elton John performing on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in Melbourne, Australia (@eltonjohn/Instagram) | Diwali Fest/Facebook | Eerie Illusions at Burnaby Village Museum/burnaby.ca

From Diwali Fest to Halloween Drive-In movies, Elton John and more, here are 20 great events to discover around Metro Vancouver from October 17 to 23.

What: Don’t Flinch is transforming The Fomo Gallery into a high-tech “Extreme Haunted House.”

Groups of about six to eight people will enter the spine-chilling attraction and enjoy surround sound, and live characters. Participants are warned that actors may grab them but won’t intentionally harm them. Also, high heels will not be permitted under any circumstances.

When: October 20 to 23 and October 27 to 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: The Fomo NFT Gallery — 221 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $39, purchase online

What: Arc’teryx, in collaboration with Moment Factory, invites Vancouverites to find fresh inspiration with the launch of their Winter 2022 collection.

All-encompassing projections and sonic dreamscapes come together in a multi-sensory event that will seamlessly transport guests into the heart of Vancouver’s coastal mountains. Visitors can preview adventure-ready gear while joining like-minded natural thrill-seekers along for the ride.

When: October 23 to 25, 2022

Time: 12 to 7 pm (Sunday), 12 to 8 pm (Monday and Tuesday)

Where: Vancouver Convention & Exhibition Centre West Building. Entrance located at Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver

Cost: Free but registration is required. Register online

What: Natalia García Freire, acclaimed author of This World Does Not Belong to Us, and Claudia Castro Luna, Academy of American Poets Poet Laureate fellow and Washington State Poet Laureate are part of a panel about Latin American Brilliance at the 35th Vancouver Writers Fest.

Both writers will share their journey in exploring craft, overcoming challenges against all odds, and sharing what other Latin American literature voices we should have on our radar. The event will be moderated by award-winning author Carmen Rodríguez.

When: October 19, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Revue Stage – 1601 Johnston St, Vancouver

Tickets: $12.50-$25, purchase online

What: Diwali Fest is celebrating a return to in-person events this year, and there are multiple events bringing food, live performances, and fun to Downtown Vancouver.

Enjoy a virtual Diwali Stories With Vancouver Public Library event on Thursday, October 20. The online reading of Archie Celebrates Diwali will be presented live by author Mithali Banerjee Ruths.

Head down to VPL’s Central Branch on Friday, October 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm for Diwali @ Vancouver Public Library. There will be music and dance performances, delicious chai being served, and diya painting throughout the evening for attendees.

This year’s festivities wrap up on Sunday, October 23 from 2 to 5 pm with Diwali Downtown Vancouver at the Roundhouse Community Centre. Visitors will be treated to live performances, an interactive rangoli installation, and fun kids activities during the afternoon.

When: October 20, 21 and 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations, check the website for details

Cost: Free or by donation

What: The Canucks welcome the Buffalo Sabres at Rogers Arena for their season home opener on October 22.

When: October 22, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Community Living BC hosts a picnic at Douglas Park to celebrate Community Inclusion Month, a provincially and municipally proclaimed month to promote the full community participation of persons with intellectual disabilities. There will be food, games, prizes and more for all guests.

When: October 22, 2022

Time: 12 to 2 pm Where: Douglas Park – 801 West 22nd Avenue, Vancouver Cost: Free

What: Halloween Drive-In, presented by Fresh Air Cinema, is showing spooky classics at Semiahmoo Park. A carload parking pass is just $25 and is valid for entry for you and up to seven other guests in your vehicle for one movie. And partial proceeds from every pass will go to support the Semiahmoo First Nations.

This weekend’s films include The Nightmare Before Christmas, Friday the 13th, Beetlejuice and Scream.

When: October 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2022

Time: Gates 5 pm, screening 6:30 pm (early film), Gates 8 pm, screening 9 pm (late film)

Where: Semiahmoo Park – 15782 Marine Dr., White Rock (Just off Marine Drive by the Washington Avenue Grill. Enter by the Semiahmoo Park gravel lot.)

Cost: $25 for car-load pass, purchase online

What: The Empty Chest presents Metro Vancouver’s first open-world haunted experience. Explore a haunted village with a bow and arrows in hand during this live-action roleplaying game. Help solve the mystery of the missing villagers, fight the orc horde, and play games and toast your victory with the Vikings. The 19+ Halloween event will take about two hours to complete.

For those wanting to immerse further into the fantasy realm, you can also sign up for a VIP Archery Experience on October 22 and 23 and October 28 and 29.

When: October 21 to 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Warner Loat Park – 4252 Piper Ave, Burnaby

Cost: $250 for four people. Purchase online

What: The timeless music of Kate Bush comes alive at the Rio Theatre with Burgundy Brixx’s live band burlesque experience. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a new discoverer of Bush thanks to Stranger Things, you’ll enjoy The Hot & Heavy Band with lead vocalists Brixx and Lisa-Marie Ricketts performing her hits.

Featuring burlesque performances by Tonya Kay, Jessie Rockley, Mz. B. Haven, Ann Narky, Shaboobie Boobarella, Johnny Bongo, Fionna Flauntit and Burgundy Brixx. There will also be a Kate Bush / Stranger Things costume contest with prizes and a Stranger Things tribute finale.

When: October 22, 2022

Time: Doors: 8:30 pm, show 9 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $30 online, $35 at the door. Purchase online

What: Spooky season is here, which means that Lower Mainland’s favourite pumpkin patches will be ripe for the picking. So grab your sweater, bring a friend, and try to find the cutest little gourd in these Metro Vancouver (and beyond) patches.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various pumpkin patches across Metro Vancouver. See the list online

What: Hidden Gem Events presents the Spooky Fall Market at the Evergreen Hall in Chilliwack. There will be a wide variety of vendors to check out, food trucks, plus free swag bags for the early visitors. You can also enter for a chance to win a gift basket full of items.

When: October 22, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Evergreen Hall – 9291 Corbould Street, Chilliwack

Admission: Free

What: Brian Martins, Derrick DeMelo and Vanessa Medeiros make up The Portuguese Kids, a comedy trio that spotlights the lighter side of growing up as first-generation children of immigrant parents. Faz O Relax is a mixture of stand-up and sketch comedy, and the show will also feature a stand-up opener.

When: October 22, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: From $35.25, purchase online

What: Music legend Sir Elton John is bringing his massive global tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour, to Vancouver for two shows.

John is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 38 gold records and 31 platinum albums, 29 consecutive Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. He has also written the music for stage and screen successes Billy Elliot: The Musical, Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida, and The Lion King, which was named the highest-grossing stage show or film release in the world.

When: October 21 and 22, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Sea to Sky Gondola’s popular Halloween tradition continues. Trick-or-treaters of all ages are invited to dress in costume and discover the spooky surprises around the Alpine Alley. Sea to sky characters will make appearances at different stations and hand out candy along the way.

You’ll be working up an appetite with all the family-friendly activities, so check out the cafe for a delicious menu that includes macaroni and cheese with fresh veggies, fluffy pancakes served with syrup, and chocolate chip banana french toast.

When: October 23, 2022

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Alpine Alley at the Sea to Sky Gondola – 36800 BC-99, Squamish

Cost: Free with a lift ticket or pass, purchase online

What: Camp! Comedy! is Vancouver’s only Indigenous-produced comedy and drag cabaret show hosted by Sasha Mark and Savannah Erasmus. Head to the Projection Room at Fox Cabaret to enjoy performances by Aiden Javed, Randee Neumeyer, Joanne Tsung and Alistair Ogden.

When: October 20, 2022

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $12, purchase online

What: Burnaby Village Museum’s second annual Eerie Illusions is transforming the 10-acre historical attraction into a magical world from October 20 to 30.

The all-ages open-air event invites guests to go on a unique self-guided walk filled with “state-of-the-art lighting, projections, soundscapes, and special effects.”

When: October 20 to 30, 2022 (closed October 24)

Time: 5:30 to 10:30 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Tickets: $10 (adults), $5 (children 2 to 12 years old), purchase online

What: The Vancouver Fall Home Show is back for its 40th year with hundreds of local experts all under one roof. Mainstage presenters include Sebastian Clovis, renovator and host of HGTV Canada’s Gut Job; Tiffany Pratt, designer, author and co-host of Food Network’s Project Bake-Over, and Megan Golightly, professional organizer and owner, GoSimplified. Plus you can discover the latest trends in decorating, renovating, cooking and more for your home.

When: October 20 to 23, 2022

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Thursday), 12 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Early Bird Price (before October 20) $12, Regular Adult Price (13+) $16, Seniors (60+) $11, Adult and Senior Tickets half off any day after 4 pm $8, Children 12 years & under are free. Buy tickets online

What: Vancouver Latin American Cultural Centre Society in partnership with Vancouver Writers Fest presents a live reading by Claudia Castro Luna of her latest poemario, Cipota Under the Moon.

Luna is an Academy of American Poets Poet Laureate fellow and Washington State Poet Laureate. She will be in conversation with Vancouver-based, Chilean-Canadian author Carmen Rodríguez. OFRENDA will also include a participatory creative writing exercise.

When: October 20, 2022

Time: 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Rink Mezz room, Britannia Community Centre – 1661 Napier Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park will be decorated with pumpkins and spooky displays for its annual Halloween event, Canyon Frights. Children of all ages are invited to partake in Halloween-themed games and a scavenger hunt with a bunch of fun prizes.

There are plenty of Instagram-worthy photo ops, and the majestic birds of Raptors Ridge will be at the Park from 10 am to 6 pm daily.

When: October 14 to October 31, 2022

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island presents Stage Fright: Murder at The Improv this Halloween season. The murder mystery-themed show is set in the 1950s with the eclectic cast about to open its biggest show of the season, only for the lead to be murdered.

Now, a daring audience member must answer the call to help the improvisers solve the comedic mystery.

When: Every Friday and Saturday until October 29, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $23, purchase online

What: Seattle’s music venues were silent for much too long, and it’s time for fans from all over to revel in the magic of live music in the Emerald City once again.

This November, discover Seattle’s music scene in a whole new way with #CloudbreakMusicFest. Stay at a participating downtown hotel and receive complimentary admission to live music throughout the city. Discover more at CloudbreakMusicFest.org.

When: November 3 to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations throughout Seattle

Cost: Downtown hotel guests will receive free access to live music events throughout the city when they book a stay between November 3-23, 2022. Restrictions apply. Learn more online