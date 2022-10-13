Diwali Fest brings festivities, food, and fun to Metro Vancouver this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the most colourful and important dates on the Indian calendar is being celebrated in Metro Vancouver this month

Diwali Fest is celebrating a return to in-person events this year and festivities kick off on Saturday, October 16 at Surrey City Hall.

There are also multiple events bringing food, live performances, and fun to Downtown Vancouver in October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diwali Fest (@diwalifest)

You might also like: 13 family-friendly Halloween events to check out in Metro Vancouver

All 20+ artists performing at this year's CONTACT Winter Music Festival

Jim Gaffigan coming to Vancouver this winter on his new Dark Pale tour

“The celebration and spirit of Diwali are truly universal,” said Kriti Dewan of the Diwali Celebration Society to Daily Hive. “The message it engenders of promoting inclusiveness motivates us to bring the festival to the Lower Mainland, as well as bringing the Lower Mainland to our festival.

“Our society is driven to build bridges between communities, to promote intercultural understanding by exploring how traditional South Asian arts evolve into fusion forms in the context of new countries and contemporary values.”

Diwali is celebrated worldwide and the word means “row of lighted lamps.” Light symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, prosperity over poverty, and knowledge over ignorance. It brings together people of all backgrounds in a celebration of “the universal light that exists in everyone.”

The festival is a time for lighting diyas, laying out colourful rangolis, setting off fireworks, exchanging gifts of sweets, and celebrating with dance, music, and storytelling.

This year, Diwali officially takes place on October 24, but Diwali Fest is bringing a slew of events to Metro Vancouver.

On October 16, you can discover live performances and activities for children for the Diwali Downtown Surrey celebration from 2 to 5 pm at Surrey City Hall.

You can also enjoy a virtual Diwali Stories With Vancouver Public Library event on Thursday, October 20. The online reading of Archie Celebrates Diwali will be presented live by author Mithali Banerjee Ruths. The reading is for families of all ages and school and daycare groups are welcome.

Head down to VPL’s Central Branch on Friday, October 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm for Diwali @ Vancouver Public Library. There will be music and dance performances, delicious chai being served, and diya painting throughout the evening for attendees.

This year’s festivities wrap up on Sunday, October 23 from 2 to 5 pm with Diwali Downtown Vancouver at the Roundhouse Community Centre. Vistors will be treated to live performances, an interactive rangoli installation, and fun kids activities during the afternoon.

Special Rangoli designs and children’s art pages prepared by renowned local artist Sandeep Johal will be available, and for Diwali Downtown Vancouver, artist Jag Nagra has created a Diwali-themed mini mural for visitors to take photos with.

When: October 16, 20, 21 and 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations, check the website for details

Cost: Free or by donation